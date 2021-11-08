As Twitchy reported earlier, prosecutors in the homicide trial of “heavily armed teenager” Kyle Rittenhouse literally facepalmed when the “lone survivor” of Rittenhouse’s shooting spree admitted that Rittenhouse didn’t fire until he advanced on him with a handgun (he was trying to surrender, he’d said earlier).

Way back in August of 2020, we reported on a Facebook post by a friend of Gaige Grosskreutz named Josh Marshall, who said on social media as his friend was recovering that Grosskreutz’s only regret “was not killing the kid” and “emptying the entire mag into him.” So much for all those people saying he was holding a cell phone and not a pistol in that photo.

Marshall will be called to testify this week about that post. Townhall’s Julio Rosas is in the courtroom and gave a rundown of the day’s events.

He wants $10 million from Kenosha for getting shot.

What? It was an accident?

This was a bad day for the prosecution.

