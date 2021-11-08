As Twitchy reported earlier, prosecutors in the homicide trial of “heavily armed teenager” Kyle Rittenhouse literally facepalmed when the “lone survivor” of Rittenhouse’s shooting spree admitted that Rittenhouse didn’t fire until he advanced on him with a handgun (he was trying to surrender, he’d said earlier).

Way back in August of 2020, we reported on a Facebook post by a friend of Gaige Grosskreutz named Josh Marshall, who said on social media as his friend was recovering that Grosskreutz’s only regret “was not killing the kid” and “emptying the entire mag into him.” So much for all those people saying he was holding a cell phone and not a pistol in that photo.

GRAPHIC: A friend of the man who rushed at the #Kenosha teen with a pistol and was shot in the arm has posted an update about his status. Doctors were able to save Gaige Grosskreutz's right arm. The friend says Gaige regrets not being able to kill the teen. pic.twitter.com/2gJmnnroTF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Marshall will be called to testify this week about that post. Townhall’s Julio Rosas is in the courtroom and gave a rundown of the day’s events.

The prosecution is now calling Gaige Grosskreutz to the stand for the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Grosskreutz was the third person Rittenhouse shot after Grosskreutz attempted to shoot Rittenhouse when he was on the ground. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

So far, the prosecution has asked about Grosskreutz's experience working as a paramedic. He worked for a private ambulance company. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Grosskreutz says he believes in the Second Amendment, which is why he was carrying a handgun. But Grosskreutz admitted he had an expired conceal carry license on the night of August 25th. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Grosskreutz said he pulled his gun out when he ran up to Rittenhouse because he thought Rittenhouse was an active shooter. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Grosskreutz said he felt he was in danger of being shot by Rittenhouse because the AR-15 was pointed at him. Grosskreutz said Rittenhouse racked the bolt back when his hands were in the air. "I was never trying to kill the defendant," Grosskreutz said. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

The defense said Grosskreutz told officers shortly after the shooting that "I dropped my firearm." The defense said that was a lie because Grosskreutz chased after Rittenhouse and just testified he pulled out his gun. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

The defense is getting Grosskreutz to admit in court in the lawsuit he has filed against the city of Kenosha, he wants $10 million, he failed to mention he was armed when he was shot by Rittenhouse. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

He wants $10 million from Kenosha for getting shot.

It's still early in the cross-examination, but the defense has taken away what little ground the prosecution made today. This is not going well for Grosskreutz at all. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Grosskreutz said it is not true to say he chased after Rittenhouse. The defense then showed Grosskreutz this picture of him grabbing his handgun while running towards Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/b52dtDWvpG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Grosskreutz initially told police he shouted to Anthony Huber to stop hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. When pressed by the defense, now Grosskreutz says that is not true "with the benefit of hindsight" — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Grosskreutz just agreed with the defense that Rittenhouse did not shoot until Grosskreutz dropped his hands and advanced towards Rittenhouse with a gun in his hand. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

🚨🚨🚨: The defense just noted Jacob Marshall, who posted on Facebook about Grosskreutz wanting to empty the "entire mag" into Rittenhouse, was in the courtroom but is now gone after being served a subpoena. Judge says they need to find out where Marshall is. pic.twitter.com/mhRfs1k3SC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Defense said Marshall is scheduled to testify on Wednesday. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Knew this was going to be a bad day for the prosecution but holy fuck was that bad for them. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Defense said they asked Grosskreutz if he had any regrets from the night he was shot. Grosskreutz said he did not have any regrets. He was shown this and Grosskreutz said he did NOT say he regretted not killing Rittenhouse. Again, Marshall will be called to testify this week. pic.twitter.com/5H5M2fhRCo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

Grosskreutz says he did not intentionally point his handgun at Rittenhouse. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 8, 2021

What? It was an accident?

This was a bad day for the prosecution.

