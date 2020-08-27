As Twitchy has reported, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree murder after killing two men and wounding a third during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha Tuesday night, although a lot of people who’ve watched the shooting from multiple angles say the shooting looked a lot like self-defense.

The survivor, who was shot in the arm, is named Gaige Grosskreutz, and Andy Ngo makes note of a couple of social media posts by a friend of Grosskreutz named Jacob Marshall, who said on social media that Grosskreutz’s “only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him.” So much for all those people saying he was holding a cell phone and not a pistol in that photo.

Trending

We hadn’t seen this footage before, but here’s the exact moment Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in the arm. The gun is clearly visible in his hand as he approaches Rittenhouse.

Speaking of competent representation, for all the people tagging Lin Wood in the comments, the attorney who represented Nicholas Sandmann against the Washington Post is already on the case:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoarmGaige GrosskreutzKenoshaKyle RittenhouseLin Woodwounded