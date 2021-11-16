Conservative writer and commentator John Hayward really has a knack for threads.

You’ll be pleased to know that his latest does not disappoint.

If you’ve ever thought about how what “history” means under totalitarianism, you’ll appreciate Hayward’s thread.

And if you’ve never thought about it, well, it will prove even more valuable:

Trending

***

Related:

John Hayward gets to the heart of why Dems and media are ‘so comically furious’ — and legit terrified — about ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CCPConservatismeducationhistoryJohn Haywardleftismnarrativespowerprogressivismtotalitariantotalitarianism

Recommended Twitchy Video