As you try to figure out how you’re going to pay for the food you need to feed your family, consider this food for thought from conservative writer and commentator John Hayward:

We're entering the dangerous kamikaze phase of the Democrat's all-out War on the Middle Class. As with Obamacare, leadership will be telling imperiled Dems their seats are a small price to pay for inflicting irreversible changes on the American people. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

There is no one on Earth as rapacious, greedy, and materialistic as a socialist politician. Dems understand that grabbing our money ends a political battle. Once the spending bills are passed, budget baselines rise, and government employees are hired, there is no going back. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

The lesson of Obamacare will be repeated to doomed Dems as they tie on their kamikaze headbands. Sure, we got clobbered in a few elections – but we seized control of a huge chunk of the U.S. economy forever! We permanently changed the relationship between citizens and the State! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

And what's so bad about losing your seat, really? The Party will take care of you. Dems have vast sums of money from donors and taxpayers to lavish on loyal footsoldiers who fall in political battle. Cozy sinecures in bureaucracy, academia, and media await election losers. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

Remember, the Sunk Costs Fallacy is a logical error for economists, but it's a core principle of statist growth for the Left. "Throwing good money after bad" is their battle cry.https://t.co/sXHOA7BPN5 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

Every billion the Dems grab from productive America will be sunk into money pits that can only get deeper. You'll be told we can never let what they spend today "go to waste," no matter how much of an obvious disaster it is. We must spend more, forever, until it starts working. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

A big part of how Sunk Costs Growth works is that Dems spend most of the money they suck out of private sector on hiring people – and those people are nearly impossible to fire. Bureaucracy grows inexorably larger. The ranks of the Army of Debt swell. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

Losing a few seats for an election or two is a very reasonable price to pay for grabbing the money and power needed to put more inches on the Leviathan State's flabby waistline. Temporary political setbacks for permanent changes to American life? Who wouldn't take THAT deal? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

Remember, the only parts of Obamacare written in ink were the parts that made it impossible to repeal or defund. Under Sunk Costs Growth, the sinking is the really important bit. Losing a few seats today is acceptable because America will have less to vote on tomorrow. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

That's the bottom line: less to vote on, less to discuss, more of our lives shifted into the untouchable authoritarian core that will power the Great Reset model of limited democracy. You are allowed to vote on less, and even talk about less, than you were 10 years ago. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

Once the big spending bill passes, there is nothing more to say. The decision is made forever. The money instantly vanishes and can never be recovered. No refunds, no second chances, no repeals. It's cute that you think you can "punish" the big spenders in the next election. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 10, 2021

We’ve officially lost our appetite.

This saddens me so much because I know it’s true. I feel the same grief I felt when Obamacare was passed. https://t.co/u53NJFY8y6 — John Manders (@Johnmanders) November 10, 2021

As usual, he nails it. A cornered wounded animal lashes out. Brace yourself. Because these commies won’t slow down. https://t.co/4yeg4N8mrV — GuessWho (@AmicaIncongnita) November 10, 2021

