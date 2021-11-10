As you try to figure out how you’re going to pay for the food you need to feed your family, consider this food for thought from conservative writer and commentator John Hayward:

Trending

We’ve officially lost our appetite.

***

Related:

John Hayward gets to the heart of why Dems and media are ‘so comically furious’ — and legit terrified — about ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bureaucracyDemocratseconomyinflationJohn HaywardMiddle classObamaCaresocialismspendingspending billsunk costs fallacysunk costs growthWaste

Recommended Twitchy Video