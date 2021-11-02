Democrats and lefties are still rending their garments every time they see or hear “Let’s Go Brandon.” The way some of them talk, you’d think that, if he were still alive, Adolf Hitler himself would concede that it’s too vulgar and hateful even for him.

Just what is it about such an innocuous phrase that has the same people who proudly donned pink p*ssy hats and carried “F*CK TRUMP” signs clutching their pearls so tightly? Conservative writer John Hayward thinks he may have figured it out:

