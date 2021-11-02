Democrats and lefties are still rending their garments every time they see or hear “Let’s Go Brandon.” The way some of them talk, you’d think that, if he were still alive, Adolf Hitler himself would concede that it’s too vulgar and hateful even for him.

Just what is it about such an innocuous phrase that has the same people who proudly donned pink p*ssy hats and carried “F*CK TRUMP” signs clutching their pearls so tightly? Conservative writer John Hayward thinks he may have figured it out:

One reason Dems are so comically furious over "Let's Go Brandon" is they understand it's the kind of thing that triggers preference cascades – a moment when people look around and realize that huge numbers of their neighbors share what the ruling party claims is a fringe opinion. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

The Left expends a huge amount of effort on making its adversaries feel marginalized. They mastered the dark art of making the majority FEEL like a fringe minority. The demoralization-destabilization-subversion strategy of the Left is designed to make normal people feel abnormal. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

"Let's Go Brandon" is a moment when vast numbers of Americans who have been told Joe Biden won a sweeping election victory, and has a mystical mandate to destroy and rebuild America, look around and realize most of the country severely dislikes him and distrusts his media. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

That's not a fringe or minority opinion. It's not extremism. It's the truth – and it's not an unreasonable opinion. Biden has been a huge failure in every way that matters. People are still angry about Afghanistan even though his media has "moved on." They see how feeble he is. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

Biden's horrifying economy is hitting people right in the face, every damn day – every time they visit a gas station or buy groceries. It's obvious and visceral. No amount of media spin can hide it. The Biden administration's excuses are hilariously obvious and stupid lies. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

But the big reason Let's Go Brandon caught fire is that Biden and his handlers are so hostile toward the American middle class. Their lies drip with contempt. They can't conceal the loathing they feel toward the common man. Their policies are aggressively attacking your life. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

The media is stunned and panicked over this because they still think they control the national memory bank. They don't realize people are still thinking and talking about words and deeds the media has deemed irrelevant, archaic, and forgotten. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

Afghanistan is the obvious example, but I'll bet most DNC Media types would be shocked to learn how many people are thinking about Joe Biden's energy policies, like killing Keystone, every time they watch those prices tick up at the pump. The media forgot, but we haven't. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

Reporters live on social media these days, and they know how lefty astroturf operations work – they're willing participants in so many of them! – so they assume everything is an orchestrated political op, but Let's Go Brandon (and its more vulgar predecessor) are real grassroots. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

So now they're going to try to control the preference cascade by shaming and bullying people out of saying Let's Go Brandon. Back to the old playbook – trick the majority into feeling like a minority, make a popular position feel like fringe extremism, demoralize, destabilize. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021

It might work, or the moment could pass, although little about Biden's performance to date suggests he is able or willing to reverse the trend. Biden and his handlers would snarl with rage at the suggestion they should reach out to the growing number of Americans who dislike him. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 2, 2021