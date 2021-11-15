Earlier today, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Judge at Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismisses charge of possession of dangerous weapon. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 15, 2021

“[The] defense argued that Wisconsin law had an exception that could be read to clear Rittenhouse. After prosecutors conceded on Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge.” https://t.co/4jmcoXlFQtpic.twitter.com/rqax9rLFok — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 15, 2021

Needless to say, many of the usual suspects have a major problem with this development.

Rittenhouse judge dismisses gun charge against Rittenhouse and I’m like… pic.twitter.com/ZaLaRKm9JJ — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 15, 2021

If Kyle Rittenhouse were Black, he would’ve been killed for holding that weapon. What’s a justice system without justice?!?! 🤬 https://t.co/W7WdWL7OU3 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 15, 2021

We likely would’ve lumped CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates in with those usual suspects, as just last week, she claimed that the media have been quite sympathetic toward Kyle Rittenhouse.

But we’ll be damned if she didn’t surprise us today:

Wisconsin law allows a 17 y.o to possess certain rifles or shotguns as long as they do NOT have short-barrels. Here, the prosecution conceded length of the barrel of AR-15 was not short, so that possession charge was dismissed. #KyleRittenhouseTrial — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) November 15, 2021

No editorializing. No pearl clutching. Just presenting the information in a straightforward way.

But Twitter told me the judge was wrong to dismiss this charge. https://t.co/5AvJmNuwSR — Aaron (@roneman90) November 15, 2021

Had some questions about this earlier. Appears my question has been answered. https://t.co/DNKobOHJ6V — Juan (@BearsFanatico94) November 15, 2021

Happy to see a journalist adequately explain the law so lay people can understand! Well done Laura. https://t.co/o11wZJGhAN — EJ (@Ejmiller25) November 15, 2021

Thank you for clearing this up for your followers, Laura. And we mean that sincerely.

There we go https://t.co/6rd2WhEYv0 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 15, 2021

Oh, so contrary to the hysteria, the judge didn’t just do it on his own. The prosecution admitted that the facts of the case didn’t support conviction. https://t.co/D7pYebbIpo — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) November 15, 2021

And a CNN analyst reported it.

Sorry, we’re still trying to wrap our heads around this one.

Possible a CNN account was hacked? Can't be ruled out. https://t.co/LvUqC6D7Tt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2021

