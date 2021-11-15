Earlier today, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse.

Needless to say, many of the usual suspects have a major problem with this development.

We likely would’ve lumped CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates in with those usual suspects, as just last week, she claimed that the media have been quite sympathetic toward Kyle Rittenhouse.

But we’ll be damned if she didn’t surprise us today:

No editorializing. No pearl clutching. Just presenting the information in a straightforward way.

Thank you for clearing this up for your followers, Laura. And we mean that sincerely.

And a CNN analyst reported it.

Sorry, we’re still trying to wrap our heads around this one.

