Rex Chapman has already informed us that the people who don’t believe that Kyle Rittenhouse should be found guilty of murder are racist white privileged racists.

Feeling like the people rooting for Kyle Rittenhouse to be found not guilty wouldn’t be rooting for him if he was Black. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 10, 2021

Now, that’s a hot take on Kyle Rittenhouse, to be sure. But this one from CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates is pretty scorching in its own right:

A CNN guest claims that Kyle Rittenhouse was a beneficiary of "a lot of sympathetic media towards him." pic.twitter.com/Csgrha5UgX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

We’re definitely sympathetic toward Laura Coates. Must be rough having to go through life being an abject moron.

Seriously, what color is the sky in Laura Coates’ world?

Kyle Rittenhouse hasn’t benefited from sympathetic media coverage. If he is found not guilty, it will be despite the media’s efforts, not because of them.

Like, guys:

CNN ran a story about how one of the people who attacked Rittenhouse was a hero. https://t.co/BaATsnbaWe pic.twitter.com/4mTFIpa0yr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2021

The piece also has some…interesting…editorial choices when discussing Rosenbaum, who pursued Rittenhouse across the parking lot: https://t.co/Ng8TAUlTVs pic.twitter.com/6n9jUUK4e2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 10, 2021

Come on, Laura.

Joe Biden smeared Rittenhouse in a campaign ad and about 80% of the coverage I've seen has made it seem like the prosecution's case is a slam dunk. CNN is on something stroooooong today. https://t.co/o58ruz3z3M — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 10, 2021

Damn, what's she smoking? She should share some of it messed her up that bad to think that 😂 — PlantManJosh (@PlantManJosh1) November 10, 2021

Her brain’s done been fried.

When is honesty going to be the foundation of media coverage again? — Jakita (@Jakita10) November 10, 2021

As soon as the media are actually sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse.

