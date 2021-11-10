Rex Chapman has already informed us that the people who don’t believe that Kyle Rittenhouse should be found guilty of murder are racist white privileged racists.

Now, that’s a hot take on Kyle Rittenhouse, to be sure. But this one from CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates is pretty scorching in its own right:

We’re definitely sympathetic toward Laura Coates. Must be rough having to go through life being an abject moron.

Seriously, what color is the sky in Laura Coates’ world?

Kyle Rittenhouse hasn’t benefited from sympathetic media coverage. If he is found not guilty, it will be despite the media’s efforts, not because of them.

Like, guys:

Come on, Laura.

Her brain’s done been fried.

As soon as the media are actually sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse.

