The prosecution’s case against Kyle Rittenhouse is imploding before our very eyes. That means those who have been clamoring for Rittenhouse’s head on a platter are getting increasingly desperate, throwing whatever they can find at the wall hoping that something — anything — will stick.

Which brings us to serial Twitter thief and shameless lefty former NBA player Rex Chapman. We’d been waiting for this take, and Rex really came through:

Feeling like the people rooting for Kyle Rittenhouse to be found not guilty wouldn’t be rooting for him if he was Black. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 10, 2021

So it’s because racism, is what Rex is saying.

When you realize the line you've been pushing for months was wrong, this is all you've got left: https://t.co/xwBbfM7Sk2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 10, 2021

The racism card may be all he’s got left, but he’s gonna play that card into the ground if he has to.

How long in your day does it take to make everything you see racist? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 10, 2021

There's no racial angle to the Rittenhouse trial, so 2nd worst account on Twitter regularly retweeted by journalists has to create one. https://t.co/9HDhi2KLxW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2021

Seriously, how does race fit into this at all? Is it because the riots were done in the name of Black Lives Mattering? Because frankly, we’re stumped.

A white guy shoots three other white guys who were attacking him, and the underlying phenomenon is… white privilege? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2021

When in doubt, go with “white privilege.”

So Rex if I pointed to loaded gun at you would you try to fight back or not? — K M (@kukblue1) November 10, 2021

Rex would just steal the gun, probably, and try to say that it was his gun the whole time.

Just go steal some more videos bro — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 10, 2021

Heh.

Parting question for anti-white-privilege crusader Rex Chapman:

Was convicted felon Rex Chapman able to avoid jail time because of his white privilege? https://t.co/u4Iz5osZ1E pic.twitter.com/rP1N0hwptw — Max (@MaxNordau) November 10, 2021

Probably.

