‘PANTS ON FIRE’: Now that Judge Bruce Schroeder has dismissed gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse, PolitiFact has some explaining to do

Posted at 12:30 pm on November 15, 2021 by Sarah D

Last year, PolitiFact Wisconsin ruled that a Facebook post claiming that Kyle Rittenhouse “was perfectly legal to be able to possess that rifle without parental supervision” was False.

How awkward they must be feeling today now that Judge Bruce Schroeder — with the prosecution’s blessing — has dismissed the gun charge against Rittenhouse.

Uh-oh, PolitiFact. Looks like you done screwed up again.

PolitiFact certainly doesn’t appear to have considered, you know, the facts.

Fact check: PANTS ON FIRE.

Sad!

Don’t hold your breath.

 

“Shameless Partisan Liberal Hacks” just isn’t as catchy.

Here’s one final fact:

***

Related:

‘Possible a CNN account was hacked?’ CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates shoots straight on dropped gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse


