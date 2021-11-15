‘PANTS ON FIRE’: Now that Judge Bruce Schroeder has dismissed gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse, PolitiFact has some explaining to do

Last year, PolitiFact Wisconsin ruled that a Facebook post claiming that Kyle Rittenhouse “was perfectly legal to be able to possess that rifle without parental supervision” was False.

A Facebook post says, “At 17 years old Kyle (Rittenhouse) was perfectly legal to be able to possess that rifle without parental supervision.” That's False. https://t.co/Rxtw5rkFZb — PolitiFact Wisconsin (@PolitiFactWisc) August 28, 2020

How awkward they must be feeling today now that Judge Bruce Schroeder — with the prosecution’s blessing — has dismissed the gun charge against Rittenhouse.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Judge at Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismisses charge of possession of dangerous weapon. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 15, 2021

Uh-oh, PolitiFact. Looks like you done screwed up again.

How about that. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 15, 2021

PolitiFact certainly doesn’t appear to have considered, you know, the facts.

Y’all were wrong af https://t.co/b5gQbWjWds — Mark Hunter (@chimairamark) November 15, 2021

Hey @PolitiFact I have a fact-check for your fact-check — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 15, 2021

Fact check: PANTS ON FIRE.

This fact check was always wrong, but now that the weapons charge has been dropped it's officially PANTS ON FIRE https://t.co/fl4OH6dnn1 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 15, 2021

The writer behind this "fact-check" was also behind the infamous USA Today "fact-check" claiming Biden didn't check his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony honoring the 13 U.S. servicemen killed in Afghanistan (USA Today later issued a correction). https://t.co/rftciWkrcx — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 15, 2021

Sad!

This didn't age well. Today the judge agrees with that Facebook post–because it's in the text of the law, itself that Rittenhouse was legally able to carry that gun at 17. Think they'll retract this bogus "fact check"? https://t.co/2NuhcVTZ34 — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) November 15, 2021

Don’t hold your breath.

They really gotta change their name — Nathan Bash (@Xemsyt) November 15, 2021

“Shameless Partisan Liberal Hacks” just isn’t as catchy.

Here’s one final fact:

Fact checking is the most dishonest form of opinion journalism https://t.co/mnfnW4OMk2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2021

***

