You know, we’re starting to get the feeling that this Gaige Grosskreutz fella might not be a credible witness for the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

We told you last night about “sole survivor” Grosskreutz’s interview on “Good Morning America,” an interview that conveniently omitted any mention of Grosskreutz’s testimony under oath that he had pointed his gun at Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse shot him:

This guy admitted under oath that Rittenhouse didn't shoot him until he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse. https://t.co/mi4Re8HN1J — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 12, 2021

One could call that a lie by omission.

But as for this, we’re just going to call it a lie:

Gaige Grosskreutz goes on CNN and claims his arms were raised when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, contradicting his sworn testimony. Read more: https://t.co/8OiyoJBJfk pic.twitter.com/yBA83CahJ5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2021

So, is Grosskreutz lying about having his arms raised when he was shot? Or did he lie to the judge and jury when he told them that he’d pointed his gun at Rittenhouse? Because he just told Anderson Cooper in that interview that he doesn’t know if he actually pointed his gun at Rittenhouse.

If it’s the second one, that sounds an awful lot like perjury, which is the kind of lie you can get into major legal trouble for.

If @andersoncooper was a real journalist he would have pointed out the disparity between what he is saying here and his sworn testimony. — Larry (@LongBaIILarry) November 12, 2021

Actually, if you watch the clip, Cooper did point out the discrepancies. Unfortunately he didn’t press Grosskreutz very hard.

We’re no body language experts or anything, but it’s pretty apparent to us that Anderson Cooper is having a hard time buying what Gaige Grosskreutz is trying to sell him.

Contradicting his own testimony and the video. — Angela (@pieprzyc_sie) November 12, 2021

Wait, he did this AFTER his sworn testimony? Someone needs to inform the judge. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 12, 2021

Charge him with perjury then. https://t.co/SuI6mBCfLA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2021

Seems like something the court should definitely look into.

