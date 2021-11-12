You know, we’re starting to get the feeling that this Gaige Grosskreutz fella might not be a credible witness for the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

We told you last night about “sole survivor” Grosskreutz’s interview on “Good Morning America,” an interview that conveniently omitted any mention of Grosskreutz’s testimony under oath that he had pointed his gun at Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse shot him:

One could call that a lie by omission.

But as for this, we’re just going to call it a lie:

So, is Grosskreutz lying about having his arms raised when he was shot? Or did he lie to the judge and jury when he told them that he’d pointed his gun at Rittenhouse? Because he just told Anderson Cooper in that interview that he doesn’t know if he actually pointed his gun at Rittenhouse.

If it’s the second one, that sounds an awful lot like perjury, which is the kind of lie you can get into major legal trouble for.

Actually, if you watch the clip, Cooper did point out the discrepancies. Unfortunately he didn’t press Grosskreutz very hard.

We’re no body language experts or anything, but it’s pretty apparent to us that Anderson Cooper is having a hard time buying what Gaige Grosskreutz is trying to sell him.

 

Seems like something the court should definitely look into.

Tags: Anderson CooperCNNGaige GrosskreutzKyle Rittenhouse

