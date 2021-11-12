If you haven’t been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, there’s something you may have missed. Actually there’s something you may have missed even if you have been watching it.

Thank goodness for Dr. Jack Brown, self-described “Body Language & Emotional Intelligence Expert, Speaker, Physician, Lecturer.” Dr. Brown has over 123,000 Twitter followers. That means at least that many people will potentially see his very important observation about Kyle Rittenhouse’s body language during Rittenhouse’s testimony:

Rittenhouse displays a sexual hand gesture of masturbation when describing loading his AR-15. This is a profound nonverbal tell/body language Freudian Slip indicative of Sexual Sadism.#BodyLanguageExpert #BodyLanguage #RittenhouseTrial #FreudianSlip pic.twitter.com/CNy3kgDC0d — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) November 12, 2021

We went ahead and grabbed a screenshot, because it’s just that valuable:

It’s such a profound nonverbal tell that only a true body language expert would notice it. Good eye, Dr. Brown!

I also noticed this. https://t.co/pDR457MR8H — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2021

Oh, to be a body language expert.

I don't think we should challenge this doctor's expertise on the topic. https://t.co/swCI3Rf0Mh — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 12, 2021

He’d probably accuse us of being sexual sadists, too.

"This is my rifle, this is my gun…" — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 12, 2021

Tell me your entire life's work is untrustworthy pseudoscience without "telling" me…. — Save What Remains (@SaveWhatRmains) November 12, 2021

Do people actually pay you for…something? — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) November 12, 2021

Where did you get your degree? Hamburger University? https://t.co/vE6z991hak — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) November 12, 2021

And this is why it's considered medical malpractice to try to psychologically diagnose people remotely like that… Plus I think it says more about you than it does about him.. — Knorbert McHead (@KMc_head) November 12, 2021

Yes.

Interpret this:🖕 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 12, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video