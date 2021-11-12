If you haven’t been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, there’s something you may have missed. Actually there’s something you may have missed even if you have been watching it.

Thank goodness for Dr. Jack Brown, self-described “Body Language & Emotional Intelligence Expert, Speaker, Physician, Lecturer.” Dr. Brown has over 123,000 Twitter followers. That means at least that many people will potentially see his very important observation about Kyle Rittenhouse’s body language during Rittenhouse’s testimony:

We went ahead and grabbed a screenshot, because it’s just that valuable:

It’s such a profound nonverbal tell that only a true body language expert would notice it. Good eye, Dr. Brown!

Oh, to be a body language expert.

He’d probably accuse us of being sexual sadists, too.

Yes.

