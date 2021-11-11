Good Morning America interviewed Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin during an August 2020 riot. Grosskreutz’s attorney was also present during the interview. Considering what unfolded during the trial, this clip is about what you’d expect to take place on a mainstream media outlet in terms of what isn’t mentioned:

EXCLUSIVE: “To me, he seemed like a child … more upset that he was caught and less upset about what he had done … and the numerous lives that he affected.” — Gage Grosskreutz, the sole survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, reacts to his testimony. https://t.co/DRURCHHX5R pic.twitter.com/wIKHjbVyH1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 11, 2021

It’s hardly surprising that there was no pushback in that clip. The media’s already returning to their pre-trial narratives in spite of what transpired during the trial:

This guy admitted under oath that Rittenhouse didn't shoot him until he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse. https://t.co/mi4Re8HN1J — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 12, 2021

so how much did gma pay this guy to come on? because his testimony in court was a 180 of this armchair psychiatrist schtick. https://t.co/wzueJ9bPw5 — kaitlin, young uterus person (@thefactualprep) November 12, 2021

Grosskreutz made one of the prosecuting attorneys literally do a facepalm after he admitted during questioning this week that he’d pointed his gun at Rittenhouse before he was shot in the arm:

WATCH: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial testifies that Rittenhouse did not fire until a gun was pointed at him. pic.twitter.com/r0lJ56MQAm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 8, 2021

A slightly longer clip:

THIS CLIP IS THE HEART OF THE DEFENSE. He denies it then is forced to acknowledge it while looking at the EXACT frame where his bicep is VAPORIZED. GOLD. pic.twitter.com/HWNfwngrqP — Ben Franklin, M.D. (@BenFranklinMD1) November 8, 2021

Good Morning America didn’t bother to mention that — at least not in the clip they tweeted — and it certainly doesn’t look as if Grosskreutz was going to be challenged much.

It was a RIOT, not a "protest". And Kyle fired his weapon AFTER Gage pointed his illegally concealed pistol at him. Someone once said "the media is the enemy of the people" and you guys just keep proving it. — End (@censorshiplies) November 12, 2021

I can't belive your program let him on the air to gaslight your audience. — Rick Bitter (@LanceRancid) November 11, 2021

That’s not what the video showed. He pointed a loaded gun at his head and got shot. — Alec Mazo (@Alec_Mazo) November 12, 2021

How many people will be angry enough to riot after watching this and Rittenhouse is found not guilty? https://t.co/tC8ugzeA69 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) November 12, 2021

And the media will step back and smile if that happens, knowing what they helped create yet again.

So what does he have to say about all of his lies that we’re exposed during cross? — ŠarŠarrāni (@Nebuchadnezzar9) November 11, 2021

Apparently very few in the mainstream media plan to ask him (or his lawyer) about what actually transpired during the trial.

