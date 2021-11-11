If you thought Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder’s “God Bless the USA” ringtone was offensive, wait’ll you get a load of what he said about today’s lunch break:

#RittenhouseTrial Judge Bruce Schroeder breaks for lunch referencing the food that was ordered saying, “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.” pic.twitter.com/UakvcxbSO1 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 11, 2021

“Let’s hope for 1 o’clock. I dunno..I hope the Asian food isn’t coming; it isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor.”

-Judge Shroeder today before going into recess. Would he have said that if they were having sandwiches catered? WTF?! pic.twitter.com/7EWV8sBLfL — Katie K! 💙 (@JustInCaseKate) November 11, 2021

… the media room let out a collective gasp https://t.co/jFNeysJNZp — Julia Vargas Jones (@juliavargasj) November 11, 2021

A collective gasp from the media? Well, naturally! Who wouldn’t gasp about something as awful as that? People all over are gasping!

I'm sure he'll help administer impartial justice https://t.co/VZQWyUxi1D — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 11, 2021

This judge seems to have a screw loose. https://t.co/WHaDSJErIz — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 11, 2021

@KatiePhang @TiffanyDCross did you hear Judge Schroeder’s double dipped “fresh off the boat” & “shipping crisis” dig, just a few minutes ago? I know you’ve both been watching the trial. This judge is…a lot. How the heck is he still on the bench? 😔 — Katie K! 💙 (@JustInCaseKate) November 11, 2021

My brain hurts with this whole trial. Did the judge just make a slight against Asian people?? — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) November 11, 2021

Judge knows what he doing and saying to entire World. Investigate his other cases. — Chocolateice (@Icechoclate) November 11, 2021

Say you eat drink and breathe right wing media without saying you eat drink and breathe right wing media. — Kim Leonard (@kimleonard) November 11, 2021

what the hell is this trial https://t.co/JvGUUV8roI — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) November 11, 2021

White racial resentment persuasion branding. https://t.co/qz28g5lk4h — CAKE MUSIC (@CAKEMUSIC) November 11, 2021

There is no way this is not going to be a mistrial… or am I still too naive about the US? https://t.co/iqHb2dSchF — Cas "Lothar" Mudde 😷 (@CasMudde) November 11, 2021

Someone needs to report him. He’s not well 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Cheryl S S (@cayman4me) November 11, 2021

How… the… F%K… did this guy get this job??? https://t.co/J28jd6glD8 — George Hahn (@georgehahn) November 11, 2021

This trial needs to end immediately and restart with a different judge — Erica (@ericadec3) November 11, 2021

If Rittenhouse walks, you'll have this racist asshole to thank. Make sure you do. https://t.co/clhUH76R2Q — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) November 11, 2021

Guys like this walk around every day thinking casual racism combined with a cluelessness about how the world works is funny. And they have enormous power they don't deserve. https://t.co/9uDNL47nsG — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 11, 2021

People think this judge is out the norm but the reality is that 90% of the bench is occupied by old racist assholes like him, we just rarely see them on TV so they go about their terribleness unchecked. https://t.co/w7outHBE2A — 𝔫𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱 𝔬𝔣 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔩𝔦𝔳𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖉 (@Dread_Botlord) November 11, 2021

How can there be justice with this xenophobic, racist bigot???

You be the judge!!! https://t.co/cNbCN4FUP0 — Franktheshank808 (@Franktheshank88) November 11, 2021

Thank god the judge in a racially-inflected murder trial isn’t making casually racist jokes or anything. Every time someone whines about the Critical Race Theory that isn’t even being taught in schools, shove this video up their ass. https://t.co/35fIr8Ynqh — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) November 11, 2021

This is absolutely a mistrial. The prosecutor has to go to an appellate court now, before there is a verdict. — David Jensen (@DAJensen07) November 11, 2021

So we’re supposed to have faith in this judge and this trial? Day after day it gets worse… https://t.co/k18Q8Pz0F4 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 11, 2021

Just keeps getting worse. Judge Schroeder’s probably going to go to a Chinese restaurant tonight and beat up all the employees.

Racist, me thinks, the judge, is. Murder trial judge for #KyleRittenhouse says— ➡️ “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor”. 🔥 What a complete joke and circus this #KyleRittenhouseTrial now is. pic.twitter.com/2kXYN6wZ6s — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 11, 2021

2) And yes it is RACIST. The boats in the harbor are majority boats from Asia. And he said Asian food – which further connects the Asian boats. It’s racist c’mon. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 11, 2021

3) Most Chinese-Americans knows the racist idiomatic slang “Slow boat to China” to mock anything that takes a long time. I’m Asian-American immigrant – I heard this crap all the time. It’s racist. He could have just said the lunch was late. https://t.co/lOaeF574xq — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 11, 2021

4) folks — JUST BECAUSE YOU DIDN’T KNOW/THINK A TERM IS RACIST doesn’t mean it’s not racist. Example — the slur “moon face” is one of the most racist things against Asian people. Most haven’t heard of it. But it’s damn racist. Trump used it against @gtconway3d last year. https://t.co/G1aq3kK2lV — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 11, 2021

5) “slow boats to/from China” traditionally references the classic Chinese junk sailing ships. Slow Asian boats directly refers to this old stereotyped boats from China. So yes it’s a racist stereotype against Asians. https://t.co/xoH57xqKBv — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 11, 2021

Eric Feigl-Ding was wrong about COVID19, and he’s wrong about this.

Joe Biden literally used the phrase “the great Negro” today, and none of these people are flipping out about it. Judge Schroeder made a pretty obvious joke about the supply chain crisis and they’re calling for his head on a pike.

This is going viral, but it’s obvious the judge is making a supply chain joke about when their lunch will arrive, and has absolutely nothing to do with race. https://t.co/Hx3CbM41Tf — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 11, 2021

Guy makes a supply chain joke. Twitter gets big mad. https://t.co/tehQ86hFk2 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 11, 2021

Are all these reporters ignorant of the supply chain issues at the Long Beach Harbor port or do they not understand the joke? https://t.co/Nx8gVTUVVT — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 11, 2021

They’re ignorant and also hellbent on painting Judge Schroeder as a racist white supremacist terrorist.

Making a supply chain joke. THE HORROR!!! HANG THE WITCH!!! https://t.co/xZ0edmNr8H — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) November 11, 2021

These people have got to find a new hobby.

