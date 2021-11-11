If you thought Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder’s “God Bless the USA” ringtone was offensive, wait’ll you get a load of what he said about today’s lunch break:

A collective gasp from the media? Well, naturally! Who wouldn’t gasp about something as awful as that? People all over are gasping!

Just keeps getting worse. Judge Schroeder’s probably going to go to a Chinese restaurant tonight and beat up all the employees.

Eric Feigl-Ding was wrong about COVID19, and he’s wrong about this.

Joe Biden literally used the phrase “the great Negro” today, and none of these people are flipping out about it. Judge Schroeder made a pretty obvious joke about the supply chain crisis and they’re calling for his head on a pike.

They’re ignorant and also hellbent on painting Judge Schroeder as a racist white supremacist terrorist.

These people have got to find a new hobby.

