Hey, so remember when Joe Biden referred to baseball legend Satchel Paige as “the great Negro”?

Was it evidence of Joe Biden’s racism? Well, we’ll leave that up to you.

But one thing that’s not up for debate is that he referred to Satchel Paige as “the great Negro.” Still, that’s not stopping Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher from disputing what we all heard with our own ear holes:

Our tweet even gets a shout-out in the article!

How about that?

Even more impressive than that is Tommy Christopher’s explanation for what Joe Biden ackshually said when he didn’t say that thing that he said:

The president obviously began to say “Great Negro League pitcher,” but then paused and shifted to saying “at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues,” which was, in fact, the name of the league that Black players formed when they were shut out of Major League Baseball. That this needs to be explained is beyond absurd.

Biden’s age declined by ten years since a few weeks ago, when he concluded the same anecdote by telling Pope Francis “You’re 65 and I’m 60,” and at which time conservatives spread the similar false claim that Biden called the pope “the famous African-American baseball player in America.”

That thing with the pope was genuine fake news, and quite a few conservatives called out the people who were spreading it. But this “great Negro” thing … that’s not fake news, Tommy. No matter how badly you want it to be.

Yeah … but he did, though. It’s right there around the 1:38 mark in the video you just posted, Tommy.

Tommy, can you hear him?

Well, we’re neither racist nor bots, and we’re pointing out that the actual video proves that we quoted Joe Biden accurately.

Textbook.

Burn bright, gaslight!

You can’t do that, Tommy.

