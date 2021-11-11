Hey, so remember when Joe Biden referred to baseball legend Satchel Paige as “the great Negro”?

Biden tells a story about "the great negro at the time" Satchel Paige. pic.twitter.com/VcyfHQkCEm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2021

Was it evidence of Joe Biden’s racism? Well, we’ll leave that up to you.

But one thing that’s not up for debate is that he referred to Satchel Paige as “the great Negro.” Still, that’s not stopping Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher from disputing what we all heard with our own ear holes:

No, Joe Biden Did Not Refer to Satchel Paige as a 'Negro' During Veterans Day Speech https://t.co/N0wU4nsWqK — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 11, 2021

Our tweet even gets a shout-out in the article!

Joe Biden inspires his audience by reminiscing about ‘the great Negro’ Satchel Paige https://t.co/PjCxM5ylAo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 11, 2021

How about that?

Even more impressive than that is Tommy Christopher’s explanation for what Joe Biden ackshually said when he didn’t say that thing that he said:

The president obviously began to say “Great Negro League pitcher,” but then paused and shifted to saying “at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues,” which was, in fact, the name of the league that Black players formed when they were shut out of Major League Baseball. That this needs to be explained is beyond absurd. Biden’s age declined by ten years since a few weeks ago, when he concluded the same anecdote by telling Pope Francis “You’re 65 and I’m 60,” and at which time conservatives spread the similar false claim that Biden called the pope “the famous African-American baseball player in America.”

That thing with the pope was genuine fake news, and quite a few conservatives called out the people who were spreading it. But this “great Negro” thing … that’s not fake news, Tommy. No matter how badly you want it to be.

WATCH: No, Joe Biden Did Not Refer to Satchel Paige as a 'Negro' During Veterans Day Speech https://t.co/oSWBu6eQam pic.twitter.com/bTbGllFhWu — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) November 11, 2021

Yeah … but he did, though. It’s right there around the 1:38 mark in the video you just posted, Tommy.

You're right. He referred to Paige as a "great Negro". Oh wait, that's not what you meant at all, is it? Go ahead, lie some more. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 11, 2021

Tommy, can you hear him?

Lots of racist bots filling up my timeline to say don't believe the actual video https://t.co/ObUpBTGoqD — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) November 11, 2021

Well, we’re neither racist nor bots, and we’re pointing out that the actual video proves that we quoted Joe Biden accurately.

Okay this counts as gaslighting. https://t.co/QhOqxCrHBq — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 11, 2021

Textbook.

Burn bright, gaslight!

Yes, yes he actually did. Very clearly. — Denise_85 (@denise8516) November 11, 2021

Seems like that’s exactly what he said — EJ (@ejc9090) November 11, 2021

You literally have the transcript in the article – you can say he didn’t mean it or he slipped up but it’s right there. pic.twitter.com/HD3yZZZh5x — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 11, 2021

This article literally has the transcript of him saying “I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro, at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues..” You can say “he didn’t mean it that way,” or “he was trying to say something different.” You can’t say “he did not.” https://t.co/oTb09agrN4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 11, 2021

You can’t do that, Tommy.

You know, nowadays when I see our vaunted media whip out a tweet like this, I think, okay, so that's probably exactly what he said, and… well… watch for yourself. https://t.co/0zc5bmnEIX pic.twitter.com/HxAzlxgT7p — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 11, 2021

Every time the media whips out a fact check for a Democrat, I instantly assume the opposite must be true. I'm rarely wrong with this assumption anymore. pic.twitter.com/oQogd226kP — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 11, 2021

