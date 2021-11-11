Not sure if y’all remember baseball legend Satchel Paige, but Joe Biden does. Satchel Paige was a great Negro pitcher, don’t you know:

Yep. Just now:

Trending

Mmmmkay.

Unlike Satchel Paige, this isn’t a great look, Joe.

Oof.

And that’s fair. For all the racist stuff Joe Biden has said in the past, his intent here likely wasn’t a racist one. He was trying to say something to inspire.

But it’s also fair to point out that Joe Biden would not be shown the same grace by liberals and media if his name were Donald Trump (R).

Their heads would literally explode.

In any event:

Yep.

True story.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: great NegroJoe BidenSatchel Paige

Recommended Twitchy Video