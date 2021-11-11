Not sure if y’all remember baseball legend Satchel Paige, but Joe Biden does. Satchel Paige was a great Negro pitcher, don’t you know:

Joe Biden just called Satchel Paige "the great negro." — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 11, 2021

Yep. Just now:

Biden tells a story about "the great negro at the time" Satchel Paige. pic.twitter.com/VcyfHQkCEm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2021

Biden refers to “that great negro pitcher” Satchel Paige pic.twitter.com/ikFdGaixZT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2021

BIDEN: “I’ve adopted the attitude of the great negro at the time, pitcher in the Negro leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, in the MLB after Jackie Robison, his name was Satchel Paige”

pic.twitter.com/utkpl7J6AN — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) November 11, 2021

Mmmmkay.

Unlike Satchel Paige, this isn’t a great look, Joe.

Oof.

This is a forgivable slip but I understand everyone needs their likes and RTs. I listened to all of what he said. It's fine because I understand his intent. https://t.co/gNMAQBDVHr — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 11, 2021

And that’s fair. For all the racist stuff Joe Biden has said in the past, his intent here likely wasn’t a racist one. He was trying to say something to inspire.

But it’s also fair to point out that Joe Biden would not be shown the same grace by liberals and media if his name were Donald Trump (R).

Just imagine if 45 said it — Spartacus (@therealgeech) November 11, 2021

Corporate Media would have declared WWIII if Trump had said this https://t.co/tutVZvKx7V — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 11, 2021

Their heads would literally explode.

In any event:

This isn't that bad when you hear the whole clip, but it's like the eleventy billionth example of how Biden, once a smooth-tongued rapid-fire purveyor of malarkey, is now a pitiably incoherent communicator staggering gingerly through sentences & still stumbling. https://t.co/0f0YFjw7ZV — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 11, 2021

Yep.

As an unabashed Satchel Paige fan, I totally get when Biden is saying. Also, with all due respect, Joe Biden is no Satchel Paige. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 11, 2021

True story.

Recommended Twitchy Video