The Left has it in for Kyle Rittenhouse, of course.

But right behind Rittenhouse is trial Judge Bruce Schroeder. It was bad enough that Judge Schroeder called out the prosecution for their despicable shenanigans. But when the public found out that his ringtone is Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

As if America needed any further proof that Judge Schroeder is a racist right-wing nutjob! Please. The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal knows what’s up:

Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) predicts Rittenhouse will walk in part because the “biased, racist judge,” who has a “Trump rally cellphone” ring. "What I know is the law, and I what I know is what white people are willing to do to defend white supremacy." pic.twitter.com/fPrBKtXd1N — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2021

Allllrighty then.

How is a white guy shooting/killing 3 other white guys evidence of white supremacy? — Frank (@frankrizzo17) November 11, 2021

Look, it just is, OK?

Under any other circumstances, Elie would applaud the shooting of white people. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2021

That’s actually probably pretty accurate given Mystal’s general M.O.

Wtf 💀💀 — Braves in 6 (@Taiga563Akashi) November 11, 2021

Not to be outdone, here’s racebaiting progressive activist Bree Newsome with a take similar to Mystal’s:

Activist @BreeNewsome: Rittenhouse judge follows “a history of judges who are sympathtic to white supremacists” pic.twitter.com/I5YeP6RPAM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2021

How does she know he's a white supremacist? — Tendou Souji 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@AntonioB79) November 11, 2021

Like Elie Mystal, she just knows. Especially because of the ringtone thing.

Making it up as they go along. — MissingDigits (@DigitsMissing) November 11, 2021

Well, their other narratives seem to keep getting busted. So now they’re putting all their eggs into the white-supremacist-racist-judge-is-racist basket.

Good luck with that.

