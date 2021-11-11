The Left has it in for Kyle Rittenhouse, of course.

But right behind Rittenhouse is trial Judge Bruce Schroeder. It was bad enough that Judge Schroeder called out the prosecution for their despicable shenanigans. But when the public found out that his ringtone is Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

As if America needed any further proof that Judge Schroeder is a racist right-wing nutjob! Please. The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal knows what’s up:

Allllrighty then.

Look, it just is, OK?

That’s actually probably pretty accurate given Mystal’s general M.O.

Not to be outdone, here’s racebaiting progressive activist Bree Newsome with a take similar to Mystal’s:

Like Elie Mystal, she just knows. Especially because of the ringtone thing.

Well, their other narratives seem to keep getting busted. So now they’re putting all their eggs into the white-supremacist-racist-judge-is-racist basket.

Good luck with that.

***

