Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand today to face questions from the defense as well as the prosecution. At one point, the judge’s phone rang. This was the ringtone:

Judge’s phone in Rittenhouse trial goes off, ringtone is Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to Be an American.” pic.twitter.com/arts0bhxlr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2021

Coming back from lunch, Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team argues that the prosecution is purposely aiming for a mistrial. Meanwhile, the judge's phone rings. The ringtone is Lee Greenwood's patriotic anthem "God Bless the U.S.A" pic.twitter.com/xGY3dJd4e4 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 10, 2021

Oh, you just know that’s going to disturb somebody.

This really is like a made-for-TV movie — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 10, 2021

I love how everyone now knows that the judge isn’t a Democrat. Think about that for a moment. https://t.co/iCW6QJdCTv — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 10, 2021

It's both sad and amusing how this immediately makes the judge a bad guy to so many on the left. https://t.co/IE9ogBZH3t — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) November 10, 2021

Yep. All because of a song called “God Bless the USA”:

Apparently, the judge in the Rittenhouse case has Lee Greenwood as his ringtone. That’s literally the MAGA national anthem. Can’t we just jump ahead to the appeal? — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) November 10, 2021

Jesus be The Fix Is In. https://t.co/GTwi2lMmmS — A Phizer A (@Aqua174) November 10, 2021

Hooooooooo boy. When the judge has Trump's entrance song as his ringtone, you know everything's on the up and up. https://t.co/u85EBaDG6J — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 10, 2021

The judge in the #KyleRittenhouseTrial has selected as his ringtone the anthem of the fascist Donald Trump, who attempted to overthrow the American government on January 6, 2021. In other words, the judge is party to the same criminal cabal as the shooter. https://t.co/9TrgB1ctKS — Andre Damon (@Andre__Damon) November 10, 2021

"God Bless the USA" is the opening song played at every Trump rally. Lee Greenwood literally sang it at Trump's inauguration. It is the ringtone of the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. https://t.co/HpqpTj56ud — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 10, 2021

I think the judge’s phone ringing in the middle of the trial especially with a dog-whistle ring tone is grounds for a new judge. — Black Cat Luck MLA😷🐈‍⬛ (@sjb127) November 10, 2021

Anyone asked the judge where he was Jan. 6th? — Joshua Grotheer (@joshuagrotheer) November 10, 2021

Imagine the Left’s reaction if it had been that “Let’s Go Brandon” song.

