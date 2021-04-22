As a follow up to yesterday’s viral tweet that we told you about where BLM activist Bree Newsome discounted one girl attempting to murder another girl as just teenagers having a normal teenage fight. . .
Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons. We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers. Y’all need help. I mean that sincerely.
— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021
. . .she’s now claiming that not “enough is said about white pathological obsession with possessing & consuming Black people’s bodies.” In other words, cannibalism:
I don’t think enough is said about the white pathological obsession with possessing & consuming Black people’s bodies
— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 22, 2021
And “little attention is given to the cannibal-like tendencies of whiteness, particularly the disturbing obsession with dismembering & possessing people with dark skin”:
Because the normalization of white supremacy means so much emphasis is placed on otherizing the nonwhite individual, little attention is given to the cannibal-like tendencies of whiteness, particularly the disturbing obsession with dismembering & possessing people with dark skin.
— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 22, 2021
Reminder: These are not people we should be taking seriously:
I know people are uncomfortable when I compare whiteness to cannibalism but I don’t know how else you explain a culture that for centuries has been fixated with killing Black people & possessing/consuming their bodies in some form or fashion.
— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 22, 2021
I think that, because whiteness has been the dominant force, it’s been the norm for white supremacist scientists to normalize the otherizing of nonwhite ppl & few ppl if any have turned that lens on whiteness to examine the pathology of white ppl’s obsession w/ skin color
— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 22, 2021
She added that she thinks police are now going to intentionally murder Black people in retaliation for the Chauvin verdict:
Exactly. And that’s what we’re seeing. https://t.co/zsaHzJkzqQ
— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 22, 2021
Except, that’s not what’s happening:
Police aren’t just shooting Black people and children, they’re emptying their clips into them.
— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021
And you just knew where this thread would end up: “It’s time to abolish policing”:
If he was trained to kill kids then it’s time to abolish policing https://t.co/nZMHwmsSvd
— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 22, 2021
Good luck with that.
