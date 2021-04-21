Columbus Police bodycam footage shows Makiyah Bryant apparently “attempting to stab two people with a knife.” While we don’t know absolutely everything about the incident, it seems reasonably natural to draw the conclusion that Bryant, the girl in black, wasn’t just minding her own business when she was shot.

Screengrab from the Columbus bodycam video. Police & the mayor say the girl in black was attempting to stab the girl in pink. Officer shot the girl in black just after this.https://t.co/zrTpAPHH8B pic.twitter.com/FEnpFZwoOy — Steve Lookner (@lookner) April 21, 2021

Well, sometimes a runaway narrative is just too strong to let die. That’s apparently the case here, as Black Lives Matter activist Bree Newsome illustrates so well.

See, according to her, we’re not supposed to consider whether or not Makiyah Bryant was in the process of stabbing someone else, because teenagers will be teenagers:

Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons. We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers. Y’all need help. I mean that sincerely. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021

We need help?

Everyone should be frightened that the ruling white elite have done such a thoroughly successful job of not only disconnecting us from the means of basic self-sufficiency but also convincing us we need armed white officers to manage our children & communities. Frightening. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021

FRIGHTENING level of oppressive conditioning. Absolutely frightening.https://t.co/tO5ek8gz2O — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021

Well, this certainly is a take. Maybe the hottest of takes.

Banning teenage knife fights is white supremacy. https://t.co/iFx6P1gJAf — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) April 21, 2021

Just as Abraham Lincoln famously said: "Kids have been having knife fights since ancient times and we must never intervene to protect a child who is about to be stabbed for it is an ancient rite." https://t.co/xisimRT0M9 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 21, 2021

A chicken in every pot, a knife in every teen fight. https://t.co/wkUCk5ZGDE — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 21, 2021

It’s probably in the Constitution somewhere.

lmao wtf? just a harmless kiddie knife fight. https://t.co/RDDoc8Ipke — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 21, 2021

Hmm .. "old fashioned knife fight" was not a childhood neighborhood activity in my neck of the woods🤔 — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) April 21, 2021

It wasn’t? Speak for yourself!

Remember all our teenage knife fights? My first was in the Paradise Valley Mall food court. She punctured my lung and sliced off an ear. Killed two of my friends. “They’re white,” the grizzled mall cop said to his rookie partner. “Let ‘em have their fun.” https://t.co/GPSnlQ4piF — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 21, 2021

See what he did there?

You're…arguing its racist for the police to *prevent* the murder of black teenagers? https://t.co/IHDFJiMPxj — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 21, 2021

What's next? Husbands have been abusing their wives for eons, we don't need police showing up in these situations with weapons and making things worse? Come on. https://t.co/vNBiAFYo6Z — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 21, 2021

“The police need to stand there and let people get stabbed or it’s white elitism” is a heck of a commitment to a bit. https://t.co/JQN8PvL3NJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 21, 2021

Bree really went for it.

So the girl in pink…her life didn’t matter? https://t.co/MbLGmoCxIB — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2021

Guess not.