Bodycam footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant “attempting to stab two people with a knife” before being shot by an officer who arrived at the scene:

According to a statement released by Franklin County Childre’s Services, Bryant was 16 and in foster care (we’re seeing various spellings of her name as well):

Stills from the video here:

And you can watch the entire presentation from the Columbus Police here. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther told reporters, “We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl”:

However, protests continued after the release of the footage:

***

