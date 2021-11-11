Yesterday, Kyle Rittenhouse broke down on the witness stand.

CBS Mornings reported on that today:

Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he killed two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense. pic.twitter.com/ImQTlBbYM6 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 11, 2021

Only that’s not the tweet they originally posted. This was:

bang up job, guys. pic.twitter.com/bhQVfYMcpZ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 11, 2021

We’re pretty sure that Kyle Rittenhouse never told the jury any such thing, CBS.

At least they didn’t go with “first-degree intentionally homicided” — Alison Arkin (@Cronikeys) November 11, 2021

they ran out of character space. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 11, 2021

That’s probably what happened.

Seriously, though, what the hell, CBS Mornings?

Wow. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 11, 2021

In what possible context could their original tweet be OK?

My local NPR reported it the same way. Also, it occurred “during unrest and commotion.” — lurkylurklurk (@lurkylurklurk3) November 11, 2021

This is gross. It’s just vile.

And media and lefties don’t seem to see anything wrong with any of it.

I hope someone's collecting all these for Kyle. — Satoshi's Incandescent Rage 👑⚡️🔥 (@bloodyunigate) November 11, 2021

The entire tweet screenshot from @CBSMornings is a lie. I hope Rittenhouse has a legal team taking and saving these types of screenshots. https://t.co/pFwGpBBXhu — Benji (@Benji84168566) November 11, 2021

Love it. Can’t wait till he gets acquitted and sues them all. — Paolo (@mrsasage) November 11, 2021

All these media, journalists and news outlets getting sued once the trials over. Rittenhouse gonna get paid — Paul S (@paulspad24) November 11, 2021

Rittenhouse is going to end up rich after all of this. — BURNER ACCOUNT (@contratakesonly) November 11, 2021

He would certainly have solid grounds for lawsuits.

I'm not a law talking guy & I know libel is hard to prove but this one's pretty obvious right https://t.co/9dtXPwv7ka — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) November 11, 2021

Again, a lot of Rittenhouse coverage and commentary is straight up libelous. https://t.co/FqSJZNLkRe — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 11, 2021

Correct. Despite what some may have you believe, the media have not been sympathetic to Rittenhouse.

Not a good look CBS. Thank God trial by Twitter is not a thing. — Uncommon Sense (@DeDe007777) November 11, 2021

But there are quite a few people out there who want it to be. Including ostensible responsible journalists.

In 2021 you are not convicted by a jury of your peers but by a set of semi-anonymous "elite" "journalists" / social media managers who hate you. — Evan Riggs (@EvanRiggss) November 11, 2021

This all brings up that evergreen rhetorical question:

why did donald trump erode all trust in media???? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 11, 2021

It really is a mystery.

Journalists are stunning and brave and definitely not the enemy of the people 🙄 https://t.co/ukcXLm1ewT — No Quarter For Collaborators (@free_agora) November 11, 2021

