Yesterday, Kyle Rittenhouse broke down on the witness stand.

CBS Mornings reported on that today:

Only that’s not the tweet they originally posted. This was:

We’re pretty sure that Kyle Rittenhouse never told the jury any such thing, CBS.

That’s probably what happened.

Seriously, though, what the hell, CBS Mornings?

Trending

In what possible context could their original tweet be OK?

This is gross. It’s just vile.

And media and lefties don’t seem to see anything wrong with any of it.

He would certainly have solid grounds for lawsuits.

Correct. Despite what some may have you believe, the media have not been sympathetic to Rittenhouse.

But there are quite a few people out there who want it to be. Including ostensible responsible journalists.

This all brings up that evergreen rhetorical question:

It really is a mystery.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Becket AdamsbiasCBS MorningsKyle RittenhouseKyle Rittenhouse triallibelmediamurder

Recommended Twitchy Video