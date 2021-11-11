Yesterday, Kyle Rittenhouse broke down on the witness stand.
CBS Mornings reported on that today:
Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he killed two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense. pic.twitter.com/ImQTlBbYM6
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 11, 2021
Only that’s not the tweet they originally posted. This was:
bang up job, guys. pic.twitter.com/bhQVfYMcpZ
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 11, 2021
We’re pretty sure that Kyle Rittenhouse never told the jury any such thing, CBS.
At least they didn’t go with “first-degree intentionally homicided”
— Alison Arkin (@Cronikeys) November 11, 2021
they ran out of character space.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 11, 2021
That’s probably what happened.
Seriously, though, what the hell, CBS Mornings?
Wow.
— Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 11, 2021
In what possible context could their original tweet be OK?
My local NPR reported it the same way. Also, it occurred “during unrest and commotion.”
— lurkylurklurk (@lurkylurklurk3) November 11, 2021
This is gross. It’s just vile.
And media and lefties don’t seem to see anything wrong with any of it.
I hope someone's collecting all these for Kyle.
— Satoshi's Incandescent Rage 👑⚡️🔥 (@bloodyunigate) November 11, 2021
The entire tweet screenshot from @CBSMornings is a lie. I hope Rittenhouse has a legal team taking and saving these types of screenshots. https://t.co/pFwGpBBXhu
— Benji (@Benji84168566) November 11, 2021
Love it. Can’t wait till he gets acquitted and sues them all.
— Paolo (@mrsasage) November 11, 2021
All these media, journalists and news outlets getting sued once the trials over. Rittenhouse gonna get paid
— Paul S (@paulspad24) November 11, 2021
Rittenhouse is going to end up rich after all of this.
— BURNER ACCOUNT (@contratakesonly) November 11, 2021
He would certainly have solid grounds for lawsuits.
I'm not a law talking guy & I know libel is hard to prove but this one's pretty obvious right https://t.co/9dtXPwv7ka
— Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) November 11, 2021
Again, a lot of Rittenhouse coverage and commentary is straight up libelous. https://t.co/FqSJZNLkRe
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 11, 2021
Correct. Despite what some may have you believe, the media have not been sympathetic to Rittenhouse.
Not a good look CBS. Thank God trial by Twitter is not a thing.
— Uncommon Sense (@DeDe007777) November 11, 2021
But there are quite a few people out there who want it to be. Including ostensible responsible journalists.
In 2021 you are not convicted by a jury of your peers but by a set of semi-anonymous "elite" "journalists" / social media managers who hate you.
— Evan Riggs (@EvanRiggss) November 11, 2021
This all brings up that evergreen rhetorical question:
why did donald trump erode all trust in media????
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 11, 2021
It really is a mystery.
Journalists are stunning and brave and definitely not the enemy of the people 🙄 https://t.co/ukcXLm1ewT
— No Quarter For Collaborators (@free_agora) November 11, 2021