As we told you earlier, the MSM, who, for the billionth time, don’t root for a side, have been spinning extra-hard on behalf of the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, even in the face of testimony that torpedoes the prosecution’s arguments.

And while it’s one thing to see media outlets’ tweets and articles, it’s even more striking to actually watch them in action.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott has certainly been watching, and he’s put together a delightful little compilation featuring some of our firefighting faves doing their damnedest to ensure that Kyle Rittenhouse goes down for murder as a domestic terrorist murderer terrorist who murders innocent protesters with his terrorism and rifle and terrorism.

The media have been at this for months, in case you’ve missed it:

SUPERCUT! Media: Why do reporting when we already know Rittenhouse is a terrorist? pic.twitter.com/abebdPyiIs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2021

“For the billionth time.”

Why do a trial? — Beth Oetker Butler (@boetker) November 9, 2021

Media certainly don’t seem to think there’s much of a point to a trial. They’ve decided that Kyle Rittenhouse is a Trump-loving, MAGA-brained, pro-police terrorist, and isn’t that what really matters? In the Court of MSM Opinion, Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty, guilty, guilty!

You’d think following hands up don’t shoot and all the other missteps they’d take the time to let the facts come out. These people are activist. Plain and simple. — Tweeter McGavin (@RVAlooper) November 9, 2021

They haven’t learned a damn thing.

Nicholas Sandmann debacle taught them NOTHING — E Wass (@EWasserberger) November 9, 2021

This is Covington territory — a number of these comments are straight up libel. If Rittenhouse is acquitted and gets a lawyer, those people should be nervous. https://t.co/HaOVfgQbAf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 9, 2021

The lawsuits will be glorious. — Acorn (@AcornBTC) November 9, 2021

Really hope he sues every single one of these personalities! They didn’t learn their lesson from the slander against the Covington boy. In 🇺🇸 we are presumed innocent, but this is beyond opining, it is making up caricaturization of a kid & marking him as guilty of terror & murder https://t.co/l7WYlCY1GO — Philosophy4Life (@Philosophy4Lif) November 9, 2021

I hope MSNBC and TYT's have to pay a hefty price for this. https://t.co/dCaGfDxUXp — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) November 9, 2021

