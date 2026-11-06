Transing Japanese (He Really Thinks So): They/Dem GA Election Winner Celebrates Multiple Identities

Americans filled ballot boxes on Tuesday, but in Georgia and other states, Democrat candidates checked DEI boxes. In some Southern states, men pretending to be women were elected, something that would have seemed impossible a decade ago. Voters in the Peach State elected Bentley Hudgins to the Georgia House of Representatives.

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He’s very proud of himself. (WATCH)

Good news, Georgia! You now have your 1st non-binary trans, Japanese elected official! https://t.co/mGdaq3UNNZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2026

This kook’s name is Bentley Hudgins. He’s a man in a dress. — ✡️Tradwife2222✡️ (@Tradwife2222) November 6, 2026

So, another mentally ill person, got it. Congrats Georgia!🤡 — David Harvey - beep/bop/boohoo (@DavidHarvey_SC) November 6, 2026

No shortage of Democrats fitting that description. They’re just getting more creative.

Posters noticed that Hudgins thought his gender confusion was a job qualification.

Checked so many boxes they ran out of ink — Salty Buttered Bags (@SaltyBBags) November 6, 2026

Going for the record of checked boxes for identity politics. Congrats! Georgia hit the jackpot!!!! — The Average Crawfish (@EveryDayCrawdad) November 6, 2026

That’s a lot of boxes ticked but I notice their political ability or record isn’t in the resume. 🤔 — And Then I Said… (@And_Then_ISaid) November 6, 2026

How sad that identities that require no effort qualify as credentials. — econoBlogger (@theEconBlog) November 6, 2026

He knows that being ‘the first’ gives him social cred among his fellow Democrats, even if it’s made up.

A prime example of this is Hudgins claiming to be simultaneously trans and non-binary.

Explain why non binary is also trans. Thanks. — Marcus Patterson (@MarcusPatterson) November 6, 2026

How can one be trans and yet non-binary? How can you trans to nothing? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) November 6, 2026

If you're either binary or nonbinary.. you're in another binary situation — James Swad (@242swad) November 6, 2026

Trans cosplayers hate when you tell them that.

Hudgins joins other men in dresses who were elected on Tuesday.

7 state seats, McBride US House. Proof there exists a certain percentage of US voters / elected officials who do not know human sex is binary & immutable or do not know these are males. They believe it was just to invalidate the historical female right to sex separated spaces. — inda mitchell (@indasaid) November 6, 2026

This is how you claim female representation without actually having female representation. — The Panic Button (@_panic_button_) November 6, 2026

Democrats truly believe the best ‘woman’ for a job is a man.

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