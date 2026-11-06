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Transing Japanese (He Really Thinks So): They/Dem GA Election Winner Celebrates Multiple Identities

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 06, 2026 3:45 AM
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Transing Japanese (He Really Thinks So): They/Dem GA Election Winner Celebrates Multiple Identities
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Americans filled ballot boxes on Tuesday, but in Georgia and other states, Democrat candidates checked DEI boxes. In some Southern states, men pretending to be women were elected, something that would have seemed impossible a decade ago. Voters in the Peach State elected Bentley Hudgins to the Georgia House of Representatives.

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He’s very proud of himself. (WATCH)

No shortage of Democrats fitting that description. They’re just getting more creative.

Posters noticed that Hudgins thought his gender confusion was a job qualification.

He knows that being ‘the first’ gives him social cred among his fellow Democrats, even if it’s made up.

A prime example of this is Hudgins claiming to be simultaneously trans and non-binary.

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Trans cosplayers hate when you tell them that.

Hudgins joins other men in dresses who were elected on Tuesday.

Democrats truly believe the best ‘woman’ for a job is a man.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | GEORGIA | TRANSGENDER

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