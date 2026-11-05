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Theory: Dems Can Hold Power for Over a Decade If They Can Just Do Three Things (They Can’t)

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 05, 2026 10:00 PM
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Theory: Dems Can Hold Power for Over a Decade If They Can Just Do Three Things (They Can’t)
Twitchy

Democrats campaigned on lowering grocery prices and passing Medicare for All, and they were pretty disciplined at sticking to the script … until it became clear on Tuesday night that they were going to take back Congress and the mask slipped. We've shown you the collage of posts highlighting the Democrats' true agenda: subpoena, try, and imprison their political enemies.

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Jeremy Wozunk offered his idea of the three steps the Democrats should take if they want to hold onto power for more than a decade:

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Texas — Texas! — just elected James Talarcio, the guy who wants to put a welcome mat on the border and who loves trans kids as much as his own family.

As our own Gordon K will report later, Rep. Yassamin Ansari posted that the "top of the Democratic agenda on Day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out-of-control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence."

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The "moderates" like Chuck Schumer have already moved dangerously far left to appease the DSA wing of the party, and we don't think he's long for the Senate. He'll be primaried by AOC and lose.

The overreach has already started, and they haven't even been sworn in yet.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER

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