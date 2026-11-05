Theory: Dems Can Hold Power for Over a Decade If They Can Just Do Three Things (They Can’t)

Democrats campaigned on lowering grocery prices and passing Medicare for All, and they were pretty disciplined at sticking to the script … until it became clear on Tuesday night that they were going to take back Congress and the mask slipped. We've shown you the collage of posts highlighting the Democrats' true agenda: subpoena, try, and imprison their political enemies.

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Jeremy Wozunk offered his idea of the three steps the Democrats should take if they want to hold onto power for more than a decade:

Dems will hold power for over a decade if we can just do 3 things 1) never let the border get like that again 2) don’t let crime go unpunished (this was actually regressive as it affects lower-income peoples the most) 3) chill out a little on the trans stuff — Jeremy Wozunk (@jeremy_wozunk) November 4, 2026

Hahahahahaha — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 4, 2026

@jarvis_best Love it. They will continue to hold power if they govern as Republicans. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) November 5, 2026

@jarvis_best He is basically right but the "if" is bearing a Herculean load — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) November 4, 2026

@jarvis_best Texas is literally doing #1 right now — dragonslayer27 (@horizontalescal) November 5, 2026

@jarvis_best So they become Republicans? — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk No way I’m going along with that MAGA shit! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk You're going to get open borders, cashless bail, and more trans stuff That's what you voted for, it's wild you don't understand that by now — Dick Dastardly (@Dastardly001) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk You're exactly the kind of Dem your fellow Dems will be lining up against the wall first. — Martel (@Martel2112) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk They can’t do those things. Those are pillars for their Marxist revolution. — Intermittent ShitPosting (@InterFisting) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk Shit, the Democrats do all of that they might even get my vote. And if the Ayatollahs of Iran vote to liberalize, adopt the US Bill of Rights and enforce it, give equality to women and religious minorities, I might back them as well. I see these scenarios as equally likely. — Remember Leeroy Jenkins (@marshallpriddy) November 5, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk So not holding it — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) November 5, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk So in other words, reject what the Democrats made their issues when they last had power — stevemur (@stevemur) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk Red flood 2028 then — Mark Elevate (@mark_elevate) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk Good luck with that. It would be nice for Democrats to return to sanity, but that's just not going to happen. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk Heh. Nah dude. They're not democrats anymore. May want to catch up. — Stenmaniak (@Stenmaniak) November 5, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk So... two years, then? — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) November 4, 2026

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@jeremy_wozunk That’s the whole Dem playbook though. Importing illegals and then covering for them when they commit crimes, so they can vote. — Clyde Shelton (@inventorShelton) November 4, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk You realize that's nearly impossible, right? — John (@johngau30121206) November 5, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk Won't happen, I speak as an ex-Californian and ex-Washingtonian. Crime always increases under Democrats (property crime mainly) and the DSA actively want open borders. — unum (@dietbuddha) November 4, 2026

Texas — Texas! — just elected James Talarcio, the guy who wants to put a welcome mat on the border and who loves trans kids as much as his own family.

@jeremy_wozunk You’re describing Republicans — Matthew Bennett (@Matt_M_Bennett) November 5, 2026

@jeremy_wozunk 4) Don't blow up the economy by tanking AI. — Brice Liesveld (@Brice) November 4, 2026

As our own Gordon K will report later, Rep. Yassamin Ansari posted that the "top of the Democratic agenda on Day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out-of-control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence."

@jeremy_wozunk Fortunately they will do none of that. When is the last time the left moved right? They have been moving the Overton Window left for the last 3 decades, which is why Bill Clinton in ‘95 sounds like a hardline MAGA Republican. Go check the tape. — Alex Speaks Facts (@AlexSpeaksFacts) November 4, 2026

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@jeremy_wozunk Yeah, the fact that this is true are why so many people are dreading what comes next. If you still think they will do any of these things, you are delusional. — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) November 5, 2026

The "moderates" like Chuck Schumer have already moved dangerously far left to appease the DSA wing of the party, and we don't think he's long for the Senate. He'll be primaried by AOC and lose.

@jeremy_wozunk This is completely delusional, but I wish you well. — The Sightsmith (@thesightsmith) November 5, 2026

The overreach has already started, and they haven't even been sworn in yet.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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