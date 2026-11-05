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Head Speechwriter for Kamala Harris Excited by 'Back Door' to Abolish the Electoral College

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 05, 2026 9:00 PM
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Head Speechwriter for Kamala Harris Excited by 'Back Door' to Abolish the Electoral College
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With the next Congress including more Democratic Socialists than ever, we'll soon be seeing legislation to abolish prisons, abolish borders, abolish the Senate, abolish the Supreme Court, and abolish the Electoral College, all of which will go nowhere, even with a Democrat majority in both houses. Speaking of that last one, Saikat Chakrabarti looked at a map of all of the states' legislatures and enthusiastically announced that there's enough support for the National Voter Compact to pass. What's that? You might remember that back in April, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law the National Voter Compact, under which all of the Commonwealth's electoral votes would go to whoever won the popular vote nationally.

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Kamala Harris' former head speechwriter, Dave Cavell, was pretty thrilled by the idea, even knowing it wouldn't have made it so that Harris would have won in 2024.

"We just want affordable gas and groceries and Medicare for All."

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Anyone this gleeful over a "back door" to abolishing the Electoral College is not a good person. 

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It's not just Virginia. Eighteen states, plus D.C., totaling 222 electoral votes, have already signed on to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Democrats win one midterm, and they're already showing us their true agenda. They're so excited by the sweep they can't hide it anymore.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | VIRGINIA

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