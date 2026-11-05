Head Speechwriter for Kamala Harris Excited by 'Back Door' to Abolish the Electoral College

With the next Congress including more Democratic Socialists than ever, we'll soon be seeing legislation to abolish prisons, abolish borders, abolish the Senate, abolish the Supreme Court, and abolish the Electoral College, all of which will go nowhere, even with a Democrat majority in both houses. Speaking of that last one, Saikat Chakrabarti looked at a map of all of the states' legislatures and enthusiastically announced that there's enough support for the National Voter Compact to pass. What's that? You might remember that back in April, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law the National Voter Compact, under which all of the Commonwealth's electoral votes would go to whoever won the popular vote nationally.

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This is what all the State Legislatures are looking like. Dems now have the power to pass the National Voter Compact to effectively abolish the Electoral College. https://t.co/cDAIeGqRZS — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) November 4, 2026

Kamala Harris' former head speechwriter, Dave Cavell, was pretty thrilled by the idea, even knowing it wouldn't have made it so that Harris would have won in 2024.

Oh my god. The back door to abolishing the Electoral College! The Interstate Compact gives the presidency to whoever wins the most votes nationwide once states totaling 270+ electoral votes join. With Dems flipping this many state legislatures, we shockingly have a path. — Dave Cavell (@DavidFCavell) November 4, 2026

"We just want affordable gas and groceries and Medicare for All."

@DavidFCavell You are an authoritarian. Your team lost the last election’s popular vote and state electoral count. Now you’re celebrating destroying the system so your team permanently maintains power and control over the citizenry making elections worthless. This will not go well — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) November 5, 2026

@DavidFCavell The “protect democracy” crowd is showing on day one that they absolutely despise democracy — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) November 5, 2026

@DavidFCavell 100% unconstitutional, and neither side has the numbers to enact any change to the Constitution. As divided as the country is, I doubt that we will see any Constutional amendments in the next forty years. — DanDawgAZ 🇺🇲 (@DanDawgAZ) November 4, 2026

@DavidFCavell A path blocked by the Constitution You're literally planning to nullify the votes of millions of people by ignoring who actually won a state election. — President of Earth (@BlountWill39508) November 5, 2026

@DavidFCavell It’s really interesting that Democrats think that by diluting the power of the people in the individual states that they’ve won something. Hey, stupid people, Democrats are NOT your friends. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) November 5, 2026

@DavidFCavell Shockingly have a path to violating the Constitution? Amazing take. — Capeman (@wheresyourcape) November 5, 2026

@DavidFCavell It’s unconstitutional. The Electoral College is laid out specifically as the only way presidential elections can be decided. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) November 5, 2026

@DavidFCavell Unconstitutional Dem porn. — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) November 4, 2026

@DavidFCavell Democrats have never seen a Constitution that they didn’t want to work around. — W.S. Wallcott (@WSWallcott) November 5, 2026

@DavidFCavell It was a midterm election dummy. If you have to use "backdoors" you aren't the good guys. — Bob Frapples (@BobFrap40499044) November 5, 2026

@DavidFCavell Pass an amendment or this doesn't mean shit. — Hunter Biden’s meth pipe 🐊👢 #TeamSanity (@daymightbzombie) November 5, 2026

Anyone this gleeful over a "back door" to abolishing the Electoral College is not a good person.

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It's not just Virginia. Eighteen states, plus D.C., totaling 222 electoral votes, have already signed on to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Democrats win one midterm, and they're already showing us their true agenda. They're so excited by the sweep they can't hide it anymore.

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