The day after she was elected Virginia Lieutanant Governor, Winsome Sears made an offer to Joy Reid that Reid shouldn’t — but in all likelihood will — refuse.

Winsome Sears CALLS OUT Joy Reid: "I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show. Let's see if she's woman enough to do that. I'd go in a heartbeat." pic.twitter.com/OHJUm9GAZ4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

Fast-forward to this morning, the morning after Joy Reid’s guest Prof. Michael Eric Dyson likened Sears to a ventriloquist’s dummy for the white supremacist GOP. We imagine that Sears is utterly revolted.

But is she shook? Based on this tweet from her team’s account, it sure as hell doesn’t sound like it:

There is not a shred of doubt in our minds that Michael Eric Dyson is terrified of Winsome Sears. And if he’s terrified, just imagine how Joy Reid is feeling knowing that Sears still wants to debate her.

My God, there’s a Marine in the fight now — Jayce Wilson (@JayceWilson13) November 5, 2021

We certainly won’t hold our breath for Reid to offer Sears a platform to push back against nasty progressive racial stereotypes.

@JoyAnnReid is a race-pimping coward, that invite will never come. https://t.co/I6kK3Mav7F — Weeps for a Dead Republic (@FLSoccerFan) November 5, 2021

But that doesn’t mean that we don’t know full well that Sears would chew Reid up and spit her out.