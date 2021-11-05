It’s been a while since liberals have been as angry at and terrified of a conservative as they are of Winsome Sears. Virginia’s next lieutenant governor has them simultaneously rending their garments and crapping their pants.

It’s fascinating to watch it all play out. And, as much as it sickens us to hear people spew racist bile, the pure racism on display over Sears has really helped to shine a light on the egregious intolerance in the Party of Tolerance.

Stanford poli sci assistant professor Hakeem Jefferson recently explained to his Twitter followers that Winsome Sears’ victory only proves that the GOP is racist. Not to be outdone, Michael Eric Dyson explained in a tirade to a bobbleheaded Joy Reid that Sears is effectively a ventriloquist’s dummy on the racist GOP’s lap:

MSNBC guest on @WinsomeSears: “There is a black mouth moving but a white idea running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.” pic.twitter.com/P3O8ciTveG — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 5, 2021

This is a thing with Dyson:

The isn’t even Michael Dyson’s first time accusing a black politician of being a puppet for white people Last year, Dyson said about the black AG of Kentucky: "Daniel Cameron's mouth is moving, Mitch McConnell's thoughts are coming through his tongue." pic.twitter.com/AmPx5ytvIf — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 5, 2021

Pssst … Joy and Michael … the racism is coming from inside the house.

Michael Scott Eric Dyson: pic.twitter.com/kjswHW1Uf4 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 5, 2021

At least Michael Scott’s intentions were good.

Do @MSNBC and its advertisers approve of this kind of blatant racism? — ₳leks Djuricic ⚖️🗽🤖 (@AleksDjuricic) November 5, 2021

Dyson’s rant is nothing if not unabashedly, rabidly racist. But progressives aren’t going to launch any MSNBC boycott campaigns or take to the streets in protest of Dyson’s racism.

Whenever I hear Stelter in his voice-only-audible-to-dogs pitch go on about Fox and never call this out, it shows that his and Darcy's schtick is partisan activism and nothing more. Where's the 10,000 journos signing a petition about the dangers of racist rhetoric? https://t.co/RILQOo6mt4 — Cranky "Lacto-Intolerant Intolerant" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) November 5, 2021

Sorry, can’t hear you over the deafening sounds of all those crickets.

This is one of the most repugnant and racist segments broadcast by a TV network this this year. The message could not be clearer: People of color are duty-bound to recite liberal orthodoxy and pledge loyalty to the DNC, and those who don't are brainless puppets being used: https://t.co/RKsVoVlktx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 5, 2021

Leftists are intellectual slaveowners who become enraged whenever a black man or woman escapes and begins to think freely. https://t.co/iU0szlySDi — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 5, 2021

This is what shits me.

When people blame colour for their issues instead of looking at themselves and realising that they are the problem.

This is what drives a wedge between people.

Using race as the fuel and racism as the fire.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jimmy the Blackfella 🥶 🪃 (NUNYA)🪃 (@jimmyblackfella) November 5, 2021

Don’t these people realize that they’re arguing that a defining feature of blackness is ideological conformity?? — See you next Tuesday (@FrancescaMGil) November 5, 2021

If they do realize it, they don’t care. Every time they cry racism, they’re projecting.

Totalitarians are obsessed with identity politics, but also a key aspect of totalitarianism is that politics determine identity. That's how a senator who killed a woman became a "feminist icon," and that's how Winsome Sears isn't really black to these lunatics. https://t.co/T7ihrDOy7U — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 5, 2021

Parting food for thought: