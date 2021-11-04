Winsome Sears’ victory in the Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial race would seem to be a pretty decisive rebuttal to the Left’s contention that the GOP has embraced racism and is using it as a weapon against the poor, put-upon Democratic Party.

She is a black female Marine veteran, after all. Not exactly a symbol of white Republican racism. At least we didn’t think so.

What we apparently failed to consider was that Winsome Sears is ackshually the perfect Republican tool. Hakeem Jefferson, an assistant professor in Stanford’s political science department who believes that “Race is the central organizing feature of American politics,” has really opened our eyes.

Let him open yours, too:

Folks asking how I can make claim abt race/racism playing role in VA election when Black woman is Lt gov-elect. [sigh] White racism makes exceptions, esp when Black person appears to hold similar belief system, thus distancing from prototype of Blackness. https://t.co/VZlM5e5dU0 pic.twitter.com/7HFMfXHSPx — Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) November 3, 2021

So, if white Republicans don’t vote for black candidates, it’s because of white racism. And if white Republicans vote for black candidates … it’s because of white racism.

Weird that Jefferson would limit his replies when his take is so brilliant, but he probably just got tired of all the tweets praising his flawless logic and intelligence.

"…prototype of blackness…" https://t.co/1pY4IZHcAI — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) November 3, 2021

Did ya'll know there is a "Blackness" cookie cutter stereotype? https://t.co/SDs8HBj4vO — Friendly, Neighborhood Lummox (@lummox_ict) November 4, 2021

@hakeemjefferson Isn't saying that there is a 'prototype of blackness' itself racist? You're saying that someone has to think/believe something simply because of the color of their skin https://t.co/Kp7277elJV — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) November 4, 2021

Yes, liking someone who thinks like us, regardless of the color of their skin, is sooo racist. https://t.co/DJ7v7gsOWi — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) November 4, 2021

Friggin’ white racist Republicans not understanding that all black people are supposed to think a certain way. So annoying.

So what you're saying is that the issue isn't with race, but their views. Which would at least suggest that these voters aren't really racist at all but instead view candidates based on their political position. But you're also assuming black people must hold certain views. 🤡 https://t.co/sLV5qagIyZ — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) November 4, 2021

"White racism is so insidious, you see, that it ignores race and judges people on their ideas." I mean – that's literally his argument. https://t.co/ab361LCDS6 — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) November 4, 2021

So let me get this straight. Your saying unless a black person votes exactly the way you do, they're not really black because they don't uphold the prototype of Blackness. My momma taught me THAT'S RACIST. No exceptions. https://t.co/CEQWokjoU4 — diego inquisitorious (@tavera1984) November 4, 2021

I'm not saying Prof. Jefferson is wrong, but I am saying that "racism [in voting] makes exceptions [based upon] belief system" sounds an awful lot like something not based upon race, even if you figuratively [sigh] prior to saying it. https://t.co/zaqHthpD3U — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) November 4, 2021

… soooo… they voted based on ideas rather than skin color? That’s not “making an exception,” that’s literally how voting should work, and it’s how it does work among conservatives. I vote for anyone who shares the same vision and ideals as me, I don’t care about race or sex. https://t.co/TY9IGNalB9 — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) November 4, 2021