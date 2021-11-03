Winsome Sears is still basking in the glow of her fantastic victory in Virginia’s lieutenant gubernatorial election.

And that’s been a huge problem for liberals, who are scrambling to explain how Sears managed to win the votes of all those Republican white supremacists. If you were to ask Joy Reid to explain it, her head would very likely explode.

So imagine the mess of skull and brains that would be left if Reid actually took Sears up on her offer to appear on “The ReidOut”:

Winsome Sears CALLS OUT Joy Reid: "I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show. Let's see if she's woman enough to do that. I'd go in a heartbeat." pic.twitter.com/OHJUm9GAZ4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

And we’d watch the hell out of that.

I wish she would too. Would love to see that — abby (@abby6179) November 3, 2021

Be still, our hearts!

.@WinsomeSears DESTROYS @JoyAnnReid over her calling Republicans white nationalists: "I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show. Let's see if she is woman enough…She talks about white supremacy. Does she know that I ran against a white supremacist?…I’m waiting for you." pic.twitter.com/s89XrFD2RY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 3, 2021

I adore this woman. Can’t wait for Joy to meet her. — Bambito (@bambito) November 3, 2021

Sears will likely have to wait a very long time. Joy Reid’s plenty stupid, but she’s smart enough to know that Sears would mop the floor with her in a debate.

Guess for now we’ll just have to settle for Sears kicking leftist butts and taking all their names.