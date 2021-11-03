It wasn’t just Terry McAuliffe and candidates in yesterday’s elections who got their clocks cleaned; it was Joe Biden, too.

Even some of the most dedicated Biden apologists in the media are having to concede that the Democrats are in serious trouble. And there’s some compelling evidence to suggest that they’re right.

And while the man in the following clip is only one man, it’s very important to understand that he is very likely one of many who are rejecting the Democrats’ bitter ideologies and destructive policies and taking a chance on the Republican Party:

This clip from Virginia will become the subject of nightmares. (via @TelemundoNews) pic.twitter.com/BAYnWLvEa2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 3, 2021

That voter checks off several boxes that Democrats think they own. If Democrats are smart, they’ll realize that they can’t take any voters for granted.

And they’ve been taking voters for granted for a long, long time.

My immigrant family went from being strictly Democrat in 2016 to voting Republican in 2020 and 2021. The new left has consistently underestimated and downright ridiculed the core values and nuances of the Hispanic community. https://t.co/8OuawnSPhG — galletica 🍪 (@ohthecontrarian) November 3, 2021

People don't care what color their kids' teacher is, but they care a LOT about $3.25 gas and an extra $50 a week for groceries. https://t.co/FUSk3r5hAr — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) November 3, 2021

The economy doesn’t care what you look like or what race you belong to.

Dems using "Latinx" more often will be a sure-fire way to bring them back into the fold. https://t.co/45eNpsq5yo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 3, 2021

Maybe if Dems triple down on using the term Latinx, then that will win hearts and minds. — DigDugPacMan ⚔️ (@DigDugPacMan) November 3, 2021

Well, apparently the Biden administration does think that doubling down is the best strategy. We’ll see how it pays off for them.

This is amazing. The Brandon Administration is prescribing more red pills than it knows.z — pobody is nerfect (@JudeoKrishna) November 3, 2021

They’re going to have an even bigger mess on their hands if they don’t wise up soon. Which means the MSM is going to have to stock up on cleaning equipment.

This man will be doxxed by WaPo, CNN and MSNBC before the day is over https://t.co/mmKIre1wdN — Greg ‘Pro-Anti-Jen Rubin’ (@BankofGSimms) November 3, 2021

Let’s hope not.