This morning, CNN’s John Harwood is filling us in on the Biden administration’s big takeaway from last night’s crushing election blows:

Biden WH wants bad election night to become prod for Hill Democrats on economic agenda "hopefully lights a fire under our team on the bill to act," senior administration official tells me. "clearly voters are frustrated by the pace of action and we need to pick up that pace." — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 3, 2021

Well, that’s certainly one direction they can go … not what we’d do if we were them, but hey. To each their own!

Lol go with that https://t.co/1ghXl2Y9rw — Brad Phillips (@bdphill22) November 3, 2021

Ah yes, voters in VA clearly demonstrated that they want *more* of the progressive agenda https://t.co/bjTkycO20B — Harry (@caped_townie) November 3, 2021

YES AMERICA DEFINITELY WANTS YOU TO PUSH HARDER LEFT! https://t.co/4HMNdDlwRu — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 3, 2021

Yes, the lesson is definitely “pass more unpopular leftist crap.” Please keep it up. https://t.co/eDiQX5doOR — Art (@realinroart) November 3, 2021

Hahhahahahhaah yes they want *more* of your steaming pile of woke corrupt big government crapola that's the lesson https://t.co/GfLI6Tfnr1 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 3, 2021

Lolllll this is the White House's assessment? Are they idiots? "People think our dogshit plan is dogshit"… "They clearly want more" https://t.co/qMv7HrIPUT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 3, 2021

> Democrats lose big

> “This means that voters want MORE Democrats, HARDER, FASTER, and DEEPER.” No, it doesn’t mean that at all. https://t.co/QAWmA1WveG — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) November 3, 2021

If Joe Biden and his crackerjack team want to go with this, we certainly won’t stand in their way. We’re more than happy to sit back and watch them self-destruct.

Translation: Hurry! Pass the bill before they vote us all out! https://t.co/EX5yJ7ZQO9 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 3, 2021

Wow, they know their time is coming to an end and they will push even harder, hold on America , it’s going to get very ugly. https://t.co/f10hLt5BP0 — rob (@kozmo27) November 3, 2021

Bless them, the poor morons.

Tone deaf is an understatement https://t.co/NFdDFhPwNu — Andrew Palmer (@AndrewHMPalmer) November 3, 2021

As I said, dems will learn nothing from getting crushed last night, they will put the pedal to medal continuing their race to the far left instead of moderating. Next years coming crushing defeat will somehow be another shock to them. https://t.co/koBOFe8ixU — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 3, 2021