This morning, CNN’s John Harwood is filling us in on the Biden administration’s big takeaway from last night’s crushing election blows:

Well, that’s certainly one direction they can go … not what we’d do if we were them, but hey. To each their own!

If Joe Biden and his crackerjack team want to go with this, we certainly won’t stand in their way. We’re more than happy to sit back and watch them self-destruct.

Bless them, the poor morons.

