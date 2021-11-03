As we told you earlier, last night, Van Jones said on CNN that a big factor in Democrats’ losses yesterday is that they’re striking voters as “annoying and offensive and seem out of touch.”

He was right of course (after first being wrong). And as difficult as it is for many in the media to admit that their beloved Democrats have some serious problems, some issues are too big for even some of the most dedicated liberal pundits and journalists to ignore.

Author Michael Shellenberger, who has described in detail his journey away from progressivism, collected some of the most striking instances of media liberals having to start facing the music:

That would certainly seem to be one valuable takeaway.

If the Democrats don’t want to get throttled again, they should seriously consider what Shellenberger has just shown them.

