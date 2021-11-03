As we told you earlier, last night, Van Jones said on CNN that a big factor in Democrats’ losses yesterday is that they’re striking voters as “annoying and offensive and seem out of touch.”

Van Jones: “Democrats are coming across as annoying and offensive and out-of-touch. I think there is a message here.” Anderson Cooper. “It seems annoying to a lot of people” pic.twitter.com/htNI89luii — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 3, 2021

He was right of course (after first being wrong). And as difficult as it is for many in the media to admit that their beloved Democrats have some serious problems, some issues are too big for even some of the most dedicated liberal pundits and journalists to ignore.

Author Michael Shellenberger, who has described in detail his journey away from progressivism, collected some of the most striking instances of media liberals having to start facing the music:

“Voters are being brow-beaten in being told they’re voting for racists. People do not believe that about themselves and do not believe that America is full of the hateful kind of people that McAuliffe & Biden told us Virginia was full of” pic.twitter.com/6WRGSzDsGd — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 3, 2021

“Moderate Democrats feel put down by pundits & progressives when they express an opinion that maybe schools should open, teachers should listen to parents, or Joe Manchin has a point when he says 1.7 trillion is a lot of money. They don’t want to be insulted by progressives” pic.twitter.com/4nPwCemH6W — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 3, 2021

The elections were a repudiation of the progressive agenda across the country pic.twitter.com/YYMTjFIU17 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 3, 2021

That would certainly seem to be one valuable takeaway.

Van calls on Democrats to abandon progressivism and embrace triangulation pic.twitter.com/bMZfoDMP2q — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 3, 2021

If the Democrats don’t want to get throttled again, they should seriously consider what Shellenberger has just shown them.