Earlier today, we told you about Michael Shellenberger’s thread featuring liberal CNN personalities pointing out that yesterday’s elections in Virginia are a compelling sign that the Democratic Party is in serious trouble.

Glenn Greenwald — who, though left-wing himself, has become quite adept at calling out liberal journalistic malpractice — found Shellenberger’s thread “fascinating,” and it got him to thinking about the mainstream media being in serious trouble in their own right:

Fascinating thread where CNN stars slowly admit that their rhetorical posture — everyone who dissents in any way from our decrees is racist and/or stupid — is alienating and ugly, but they didn't realize this because they live in an "echo chamber" of like-minded liberals: https://t.co/E7NBpIFZOZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 3, 2021

This is a major plague in modern journalism. The don't hear dissent. When is the last time Anderson Cooper or Chris Hayes or a NYT op-ed writer dialogued with someone saying they're full of shit? They only talk to and for each other and thus think everyone loves them & agrees. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 3, 2021

An echo chamber can be great as long as you’re inside of it. Once you’re forced to leave, you may very likely regret having been in there in the first place.

You know how folks have lost family members to Q? I've lost media friends to this right here. I have friends, some of them going back close to 20yrs, who have fallen into a mindset where if you disagree with them, it's 1 of only 3 options:

1. Hate

2. Bad faith

3. Useful idiot https://t.co/ZCCwIOYZv1 — jonstokes.com (@jonst0kes) November 3, 2021

What’s the definition of insanity again? Oh. Right.

But even with that painful acknowledgement on CNN — our insistence on smearing anyone who sees the world differently than we do as racist, fascist and/or stupid makes people hate us — they can't stop doing it. They're doing it this morning. It's all they know how to do now. pic.twitter.com/isK6bp9Ypg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 3, 2021

Even if you want to claim that no Virginia voter, absent racism, could possibly reject a life-long supreme scumbag like Terry McAuliffe — one of the only people ever to be almost too sleazy and amoral for Clinton World — how to explain all the other huge Dem losses? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 3, 2021

They don’t seem to know how to do anything except double, triple, and quadruple down on the same methods that got them into trouble in the first place.

This is a great @matthewstoller thread on why the Dem Party cannot "reform" to re-connect with anyone other than their core base of elites and minorities (and even there they're losing ground). They're *structured* to serve the elite managerial class:https://t.co/DQJjdcQWUx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 3, 2021

And the mainstream media are structured to serve the Democratic Party.

And here, just by the way, is a hilarious Camille Paglia passage from 2008 on why, even given her generalized hatred for Dem operatives, Terry McAuliffe has always been singularly repulsive. Keep telling people only racism could explain rejecting him:https://t.co/jvCnG2OhRw pic.twitter.com/h8zfIH8Lvk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 3, 2021

Liberals who continue to cry racism at every opportunity do so at their own peril. It certainly seems to be coming at the Democratic Party’s peril.

