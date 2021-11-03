Earlier today, we told you about Michael Shellenberger’s thread featuring liberal CNN personalities pointing out that yesterday’s elections in Virginia are a compelling sign that the Democratic Party is in serious trouble.

Glenn Greenwald — who, though left-wing himself, has become quite adept at calling out liberal journalistic malpractice — found Shellenberger’s thread “fascinating,” and it got him to thinking about the mainstream media being in serious trouble in their own right:

An echo chamber can be great as long as you’re inside of it. Once you’re forced to leave, you may very likely regret having been in there in the first place.

What’s the definition of insanity again? Oh. Right.

They don’t seem to know how to do anything except double, triple, and quadruple down on the same methods that got them into trouble in the first place.

And the mainstream media are structured to serve the Democratic Party.

Liberals who continue to cry racism at every opportunity do so at their own peril. It certainly seems to be coming at the Democratic Party’s peril.

