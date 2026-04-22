Sen. Chris Murphy Loses It Over Trump Sending 1,000 Afghan 'Heroes' to the Congo

Sen. Chris Murphy is making it sound like the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a horrible place, similar to Rep. Ayanna Pressley claiming that deporting Haitians back to Haiti is a "death sentence."

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This editor continually warns readers to watch out for headlines that include "family members say," "the family's lawyer says," or, in this case, "an advocacy group says. NBC News reports that an advocacy group says that hundreds of Afghans who helped the United States fight the Taliban might be sent to the Congo.

Hundreds of Afghan refugees who helped the U.S. fight the Taliban may be sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo after the Trump administration halted their U.S. resettlement, an advocacy group says. https://t.co/TFyHpyRMs4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 22, 2026

Jennifer Jett reports:

Hundreds of Afghan refugees who helped the United States fight the Taliban may be sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo after the Trump administration halted their U.S. resettlement, an advocacy group said. … There are about 1,100 Afghans at Camp As Sayliyah, a former U.S. military base outside Doha, where they were evacuated to await U.S. resettlement after U.S.-led troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. They include former members of the Afghan special forces, interpreters who worked with the U.S. military and others whose work puts at them risk of persecution by the Taliban. Most of the people at the camp have been approved for U.S. settlement after extensive security screening, and more than 400 of them are children. Many have been waiting for months or years to be reunited with family in the U.S., including relatives of U.S. service members and veterans.

The Afghan refugees aren't in the United States. They're at a former military base in Qatar, awaiting resettlement, and the Trump administration is planning to send them to the Congo.

I love how the Narrative is completely disregarding the fact that Biden was just raining down SIV visas on hundreds of thousands of random Afghans like confetti during the disastrous final days. https://t.co/cc3nJ22iPw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 22, 2026

I’m willing to bet the number of Afghans who claim to have helped the US is going to exceed the number who actually did by a couple orders of magnitude. — Demiurgent🥃🖤 (@tr0g) April 22, 2026

Good news. Afghans are entirely incompatible with our society. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) April 22, 2026

Murphy was incensed that President Trump would do this to these heroes:

🚨 NEW: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is now MELTING DOWN over the Trump admin sending 1,000 Afghan “refugees” to the CONGO



Democrats brought Afghans here with NO VETTING, and they have NO intention to assimilate. One of these “refugees” shot OUR TROOPS on OUR SOIL



They’ve gotta go! pic.twitter.com/9JGn4esQxj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 22, 2026

Why does Chris Murphy hate the Congo so much?



Sounds pretty racist to me. — Heartland Grump - Unfiltered (@heartland_grump) April 22, 2026

Why do democrats want to bring people to a country that they think sucks so bad? 🤔 — ✝️ Shawna Nonna 🇺🇸 (@ShawnaNonna) April 22, 2026

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Using Murphy’s own word: Awesome! Kick them out of here. — DocM (@NotThatDocM) April 22, 2026

We never guaranteed them a place in America. But we are helping them to get a home where they will not be persecuted.

Besides, this is democrat-owned news so of course they're leaving out a lot of important facts — Dremond Lewis (@TRUTHHURTS77777) April 22, 2026

Sounds fair. — Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (@Skoorbekim) April 22, 2026

"As part of his immigration crackdown, Trump has blocked virtually all paths to the U.S. for Afghan allies, more than 190,000 of whom were resettled in the U.S. from August 2021 until mid-2025," NBC News reports. "Restrictions were further tightened after a November shooting in Washington killed one National Guard member and seriously injured another."

We got them out of Afghanistan, moved them to Qatar, and now "hundreds" will be sent to the Congo instead of being brought to America.

Why don’t you send them all to Murphy’s home town? That should quiet him down. 😂😂 — Mark G (@MarkG372837) April 22, 2026

Sorry folks, park's closed. The moose out front shoulda told ya.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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