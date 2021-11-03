Kirsten Powers’ descent into partisan madness has been both disappointing and fascinating to watch.

So you can imagine the train wreck that is her take on Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Or, better yet, you can hear it for yourself:

Love the assist from Brianna Keilar there. Top-notch stuff.

The racism is coming from inside the house, Kirsten and Brianna.



