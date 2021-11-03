Kirsten Powers’ descent into partisan madness has been both disappointing and fascinating to watch.

So you can imagine the train wreck that is her take on Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Or, better yet, you can hear it for yourself:

Love the assist from Brianna Keilar there. Top-notch stuff.

Maybe the ones hearing "dog whistles" are actually the dogs? — Eric H. (@ericinva) November 3, 2021

The racism is coming from inside the house, Kirsten and Brianna.

And the Democrats continue to double down on race. https://t.co/ywoThiAsUE — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) November 3, 2021

allow this to happen. at this point, democrats are making themselves more beyond parody by literally downplaying that the most diverse state ticket in virginia won. https://t.co/ujxXl4SOrJ — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 3, 2021

They can't back off now. It would either mean they were very wrong or downright sinister in ramping up the culture wars. They will ride this to the — Jake (unaffiliated with State Farm) (@JDSommey) November 3, 2021

@KirstenPowers and @brikeilarcnn please continue with this tactic. Please and thank you #LetsGoBrandon — Joe M (@joem_Philly) November 3, 2021

Again, please keep doing this. Going great. — Z (@exZACKly) November 3, 2021

I hope they keep this up. The midterms will be hilarious — The Transfer Portal (@OutOfKenTroll) November 3, 2021

***

