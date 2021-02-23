As we discussed yesterday, Slate suspended podcaster Mike Cesca indefinitely and without pay because he participated in an internal discussion about white people using the N-word.

For what it’s worth, Kirsten Powers — who used to be relatively sane back in the day — thinks Pesca was asking for it:

Another day, another news story quoting white men saying they can say the N-word bc "context" + that "nothing should be beyond debate." WHAT IS SO HARD ABOUT THIS? What is so hard about listening to Black people and respecting their view?https://t.co/VEvskonDn3 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) February 23, 2021

Yeah, what is so hard about listening to Black people and respecting their view?

Most of those offended are over educated and relatively young white liberals rather than AAs. The focus should be on substantively addressing inequality, injustice and discrimination as opposed to ineffectual symbolic gestures that amount to nothing more than virtue signaling. — Robert Brookman (@RBrookman34) February 23, 2021

Wrong. From article: Joel Anderson, a Black staff member at Slate…disagreed. “For Black employees, it’s an extremely small ask to not hear that particular slur and not have debate about whether it’s OK for white employees to use that particular slur,” he said. https://t.co/qg3Gn77FYq — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) February 23, 2021

Author, New York Times Magazine contributing writer, and AEI Visiting Fellow Thomas Chatterton Williams — son a black father and white mother — has some insight when it comes to matters such as this.

So he brought it to Powers’ attention:

I mean, Joel Anderson has used that term in reference to me on this website. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/5mht2cfBdP — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) February 23, 2021

Should have been more clear. I wasn't trying to dunk on @KirstenPowers in the OP by retweeting this. My only intention was to highlight that people like Anderson don't care at all about hearing the slur. He tweets it to a mixed audience all the time. It's a bluff. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) February 23, 2021

No matter. Kirsten Powers is more than capable of dunking on herself:

what's your point? Does that mean white people should be saying it? — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) February 23, 2021

I think a while person mentioning it not derogatorily is not as bad as a black person using it derogatorily. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) February 23, 2021

ok not sure why you are trying to change the subject. Feels like whataboutism which i don't entertain. my tweet was about white ppl who argue with Black ppl about when it's ok to use the N-word — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) February 23, 2021

Uh-oh, Kirsten …

Do you know me? I condescendingly lecture black people on when it's okay to use the n-word because I'm a lily white liberal and know better. https://t.co/JofLTS3NHI — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 23, 2021

This is ironic wokeism gold right here… white lady arguing with a black man about when it's okay to use the N-word… You @KirstenPowers are a silly person 😂. I do think we need the absurdity before people realize how silly this self-righteous woke virtue signaling has gotten. — Dr. Trent Anderson (@DrTrentAnderson) February 23, 2021

What is so hard about listening to Black people and respecting their view, Kirsten?

I hate to break this to you, but right this very moment a “white” person (YOU) is arguing with a “black” person (ME) about when it’s okay to use that term! https://t.co/qkbUd8767j — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) February 23, 2021

How awkward.

Them: I dunno, art is kinda boring. Me: pic.twitter.com/fbNVtfGAA5 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 23, 2021

What you have seen here today is most definitely art. Just pure art.

