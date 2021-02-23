As we discussed yesterday, Slate suspended podcaster Mike Cesca indefinitely and without pay because he participated in an internal discussion about white people using the N-word.

For what it’s worth, Kirsten Powers — who used to be relatively sane back in the day — thinks Pesca was asking for it:

Yeah, what is so hard about listening to Black people and respecting their view?

Author, New York Times Magazine contributing writer, and AEI Visiting Fellow Thomas Chatterton Williams — son a black father and white mother — has some insight when it comes to matters such as this.

So he brought it to Powers’ attention:

No matter. Kirsten Powers is more than capable of dunking on herself:

Uh-oh, Kirsten …

What is so hard about listening to Black people and respecting their view, Kirsten?

How awkward.

What you have seen here today is most definitely art. Just pure art.

