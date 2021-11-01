This Southwest Airlines “Let’s Go Brandon” story just keeps getting better and better!

Recall that over the weekend, AP reporter Colleen Long claimed that the pilot on her Houston-to-Albuquerque flight signed off with “Let’s Go Brandon.”

But when the audio of the purported incident came out, it wasn’t clear that the pilot had said “Let’s Go Brandon” at all. In fact, it sounded to a lot of people like “Let’s Go Braves.”

Well, guess what: there’s even more to this interesting little story. Hope you’re ready for it …

Listen:

That’s definitely the same audio in the New York Post’s article:

What’s the deal, yo?

Forbes is citing the same audio in their article, too:

So Trumpy!

In case it wasn’t clear by the number of tweets about this in a relatively small amount of time, Forbes thinks this story is really important.

“A TikTok user on the same flight”? The TikTok post was dated October 11. Did Colleen Long unlock the secret to time travel?

Consider our eyebrows officially raised.

Somebody’s got some ‘splaining to do …

Can someone please page Colleen Long over the P.A. system?

