This Southwest Airlines “Let’s Go Brandon” story just keeps getting better and better!

Recall that over the weekend, AP reporter Colleen Long claimed that the pilot on her Houston-to-Albuquerque flight signed off with “Let’s Go Brandon.”

TFW you’re trying to go on vacation and then the pilot says the very thing you’re working on over the loud speaker and you have to try to get him comment but then almost get removed from plane. https://t.co/xZI5FtLzJB — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

But when the audio of the purported incident came out, it wasn’t clear that the pilot had said “Let’s Go Brandon” at all. In fact, it sounded to a lot of people like “Let’s Go Braves.”

Well, guess what: there’s even more to this interesting little story. Hope you’re ready for it …

***hold up, guys*** the audio included that New York Post story dates back to at least Oct. 12. See date on this tweet:https://t.co/fmFQuX22KV the Associated Press reporter claims she heard her pilot say “LGB” on **Oct. 29** — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 1, 2021

Listen:

That’s definitely the same audio in the New York Post’s article:

What’s the deal, yo?

Forbes is citing the same audio in their article, too:

So Trumpy!

In case it wasn’t clear by the number of tweets about this in a relatively small amount of time, Forbes thinks this story is really important.

Forbes article today ( 30 mins ago) says her article is the same audio you've noted. Strange goings on. pic.twitter.com/bwrvWNeq2J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2021

“A TikTok user on the same flight”? The TikTok post was dated October 11. Did Colleen Long unlock the secret to time travel?

Consider our eyebrows officially raised.

huh??? her Oct. 30 article specifically says, "On Friday morning…" meaning Oct. 29. but Forbes says she's referencing an incident from several weeks ago? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 1, 2021

Somebody’s got some ‘splaining to do …

Can someone please page Colleen Long over the P.A. system?