Yesterday, a Fox News poll gave Glenn Youngkin an eight-point lead over Terry McAuliffe among likely Virginia voters.

If that news made Terry McAuliffe feel even more desperate than he had already been, we can’t imagine that he’s not ready for the padded cell after this:

Whoa. Whoa.

Trending

That’s a pretty significant shift.

Uh, yeah.

It actually makes a great deal of sense if you think about what’s happened over the past month.

You hate to see it.

So, Democrats chose poorly?

That’s the thing: Terry McAuliffe hasn’t just screwed himself; he’s screwed the Democratic Party, too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: educationelectionGlenn YoungkinparentspollTerry McAuliffeVirginiaWashington Post