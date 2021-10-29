Yesterday, a Fox News poll gave Glenn Youngkin an eight-point lead over Terry McAuliffe among likely Virginia voters.

If that news made Terry McAuliffe feel even more desperate than he had already been, we can’t imagine that he’s not ready for the padded cell after this:

Our new Washington Post poll shows that EDUCATION is now the No. 1 issue for Virginia voters in the governor's race, edging out the economy. In September, education voters favored McAuliffe by 33 points, but now they tilt toward Youngkin by nine points.https://t.co/9JgBtcyTkR — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) October 29, 2021

A 42 point shift on education. https://t.co/lGjWQZUfap — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 29, 2021

That’s a pretty significant shift.

This explains why McAuliffe’s campaign has turned increasingly desperate. Calling in Biden and Obama, begging to link Trump to his opponent, etc. It’s been way too obvious. — Never Wrong (@K0FaSho) October 29, 2021

How could education voters have shifted 40 points in a month? That makes very little sense. — Meredith Adams (@va_meredith) October 29, 2021

It actually makes a great deal of sense if you think about what’s happened over the past month.

Saying parents and voters should have no say In education will do that. — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 29, 2021

Apparently not having a say in your child's education while they cover up kids being raped in toilets and gay porn on the cirruculim isn't a winning strategy — KellyJay (@KellyJa36716327) October 29, 2021

Turns out, parents don't like Democrats telling them to bug out of their kids' education https://t.co/SbLWBMjWx3 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 29, 2021

Well, when you tell parents they have no say in their child’s education, and your whole education ideology gets girls raped and rapes covered up, you're probably not strong on education. You're strong on indoctrination. — TheTruth (@CTruth1965) October 29, 2021

Telling parents to butt out on education is not a winning strategy. https://t.co/CayPz4gLQh — Chris Huffer (@dr_huffer) October 29, 2021

I'm shocked that the Democrat strategy of treating parents like domestic terrorists is backfiring. https://t.co/CaFNLU7S2r — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2021

Parents will prioritize protecting their kids over pure partisan preferences. The way McAullife has dismissed parental rights and the real concerns over what is happening to their kids is the main reason this is such a close race in what is otherwise an increasingly blue state. https://t.co/Il7ZNtTae4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 29, 2021

This issue has the potential to be a game-changer throughout the country bc Dems sided with teachers' unions on keeping schools closed, dismissed concerns over neo-racism injected into schools, opposed choice, and then tried to paint parents as dangerous/wrong for speaking out. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 29, 2021

So, Democrats chose poorly?

That’s the thing: Terry McAuliffe hasn’t just screwed himself; he’s screwed the Democratic Party, too.