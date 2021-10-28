Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has already pulled in the biggest gun available to campaign for him, with President Joe Biden joining him on stage. He’s also had help from Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and rightful Georgia governor Stacey Abrams. McAuliffe also won’t shut up about Donald Trump and keeps projecting lies onto Youngkin, telling Virginians that they can kiss “books, abortion, and gay marriage” goodbye if they let Glenn Youngkin win.

A new Fox News poll has just hit, and it’s not good news for McAuliffe. It shows Youngkin up eight points among likely voters.

Let’s go Brandon!

Trending

A word of caution:

And then there are all of those mail-in ballots that have already been sent in to consider. But it doesn’t look like Biden gave McAuliffe any bounce:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fox newsGlenn YoungkinpollTerry McAuliffeVirginia