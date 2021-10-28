Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has already pulled in the biggest gun available to campaign for him, with President Joe Biden joining him on stage. He’s also had help from Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and rightful Georgia governor Stacey Abrams. McAuliffe also won’t shut up about Donald Trump and keeps projecting lies onto Youngkin, telling Virginians that they can kiss “books, abortion, and gay marriage” goodbye if they let Glenn Youngkin win.

A new Fox News poll has just hit, and it’s not good news for McAuliffe. It shows Youngkin up eight points among likely voters.

Fox News Poll: Glenn Youngkin has taken an 8 point lead among likely voters heading into next week's election, 53-45. In just two weeks he's flipped a 5 point deficit into an 8 point lead. It's just one poll, but Fox News use good pollsters and this is a big move. pic.twitter.com/bL7J77JRyA — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 28, 2021

Let’s go Brandon!

The Loudoun effect https://t.co/1VuWGdTAmb — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 28, 2021

Fox News Poll: Youngkin pulls ahead of McAuliffe among Virginia likely voters | Fox News https://t.co/nYkuuuFzZy — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 28, 2021

👀 And another poll shows Youngkin now leading: https://t.co/mtTYFvzGGB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 28, 2021

hot damn — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 28, 2021

Too good to be true — amc_bull (@amgoody29) October 28, 2021

These stats look good too! pic.twitter.com/XaC3B0DkMV — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) October 28, 2021

A word of caution:

Word of caution from a Fox pollster: “Chris Anderson says if Democrats sense defeat, enthusiasm could shift in the final days of the campaign.

‘With the race essentially tied among the full registered voter universe, McAuliffe could still pull this off.’” https://t.co/MSUlMITNnq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 28, 2021

And then there are all of those mail-in ballots that have already been sent in to consider. But it doesn’t look like Biden gave McAuliffe any bounce:

The Fox poll has Biden's approval rating among VA likely voters going from +1 to -13 in the past two weeks. (Whichever you think is "correct, fwiw I do think we know this did not happen). pic.twitter.com/S46w2HwjbX — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) October 28, 2021

With the shit show going in DC, it’s plausible 🤷‍♂️ — Baedreaming (@Nammbers) October 28, 2021

