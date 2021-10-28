We have a Code Red, folks. Unless there’s something worse than Code Red, of course, in which case we have that.

Terry McAuliffe has officially entered the “flinging poop at the wall” stage of his campaign. He reached out to Latinos by urging them to “get busy” in order make up a bigger share of the U.S. population, which is seriously creepy and gross and probably more like anti-outreach, actually.

And then he did this:

We know you’re desperate, Terry, but come on.

He’s gotta know that his insane claims can be and have already been disproved, right?

Oh, he’s worried about his base, all right. We would be, too, if we were Terry McAuliffe.

Tags: abortionanti-abortionAntisemitismbanning booksbooksDonald Trumpgay marriageGlenn Youngkinmarriage equalityTerry McAuliffeVirginia