We have a Code Red, folks. Unless there’s something worse than Code Red, of course, in which case we have that.

Terry McAuliffe has officially entered the “flinging poop at the wall” stage of his campaign. He reached out to Latinos by urging them to “get busy” in order make up a bigger share of the U.S. population, which is seriously creepy and gross and probably more like anti-outreach, actually.

And then he did this:

Glenn Youngkin is a right-wing culture warrior who wants to ban books, abortion, and gay marriage. That’s not who we are in Virginia. It’s up to us to choose a better way. pic.twitter.com/8QEIqOMmdg — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 28, 2021

We know you’re desperate, Terry, but come on.

He’s gotta know that his insane claims can be and have already been disproved, right?

What, no line about kicking puppies or starving orphans? Again, nothing you say here is true. Who exactly are you trying to convince with this sort of rhetoric because only Democrats would be remotely interested? Sounds like you’re worried about your base. 🙂 #vagov https://t.co/hWYxpxspuF — 🎃The🐰BOO👻 (@PolitiBunny) October 28, 2021

Oh, he’s worried about his base, all right. We would be, too, if we were Terry McAuliffe.