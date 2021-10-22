We have no doubt that Fox News’ Peter Doocy, for one, couldn’t wait to see Jen Psaki back at the White House press briefing podium.

If we tied her into knots as often as he does, we’d miss her, too!

DOOCY: "This union leader says the looming mandate for having fully vaccinated workforces creates a significant supply chain problem. You say no it does not. Is that right?" pic.twitter.com/PydVWbpAeP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021

And there was still more where that came from.

Psaki clarifies: Biden has “driven through the border” and therefore he is “familiar with it” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 22, 2021

He’s never been to Spain, but he really likes the music!

Jen Psaki was NOT happy when Peter Doocy asked "Why did President Biden say he has been to the border?" PSAKI: "He does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration." pic.twitter.com/eKT0LqcMgl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021

If Jen didn’t regret coming back before that exchange, we bet she does now.

Wow, Peter Doocy just caught Jen Psaki lying in real-time about Biden "going to the border." Jen Psaki really doesn't like being held accountable, as you can tell. pic.twitter.com/ikpGxb0NXa — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 22, 2021

Definitely not.

Peter is great….. holding her to the fire….. she looked so pissed — Darren Kokoski (@Darrenkoke) October 22, 2021

She didn’t just look pissed; she sounded pissed.

Shockingly embarrassing. — Michael Evans (@MichaeIEvans) October 22, 2021

And impressively on-brand.

***

Related:

Attn. fact-checkers! Biden says he hasn’t had time to visit the border as president (but has been there before)