As usual, Jen Psaki put on quite a show at today’s White House press briefing. She threw in plenty of jaw-droppers.

And this moment may have been the most incredible of them all:

Asked by @AP's @AJJaffe on China's space nukes, Jen Psaki says she won't be "comment[ing] on the specific report," but claims the U.S. "welcome[s] stiff competition" from China though they "do not want that competition to veer into conflict." pic.twitter.com/qERh76FmGp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2021

PSAKI: "I'm not going to comment on the specific report…We've made clear our concerns about the military capabilities that the PRC continues to pursue & we've been consistent…We welcome stiff competition, but we do not want that competition to veer into conflict." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2021

I was assured the adults were back in charge — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) October 18, 2021

Well, they seem to be in charge in China, at least. This country is another story entirely.

Is this a chili contest? — Hank (@The_Real_Hank_) October 18, 2021

It's like they brought in somebody from Media Matters with no foreign policy experience to run the country. https://t.co/QUqw1IKXRA — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 18, 2021

"welcomes stiff competition"? These people think they're still at Model UN. https://t.co/2VKaO04b38 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 18, 2021

Wtf — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 18, 2021

The "competition" IS the conflict. — JASmius (@JASmius) October 18, 2021

We’re all for competition when it comes to business or basketball. But nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles? Not so much.

You're not opening competing ice cream shops, for God's sake. https://t.co/wTZSqPgsPZ — SarahLee (@sarailola) October 18, 2021

WTF. This isn’t high school football or private industry. This is the MF security of our nation. @POTUS @WhiteHouse @DeptofDefense https://t.co/ji3ij4WE0f — The Gay Conservative (@The_Gay_Cnsrvtv) October 18, 2021

Biden's administration regarding China's nuclear weapons technology advancement: "We welcome stiff competition"?! Why would they ever say such a thing? The anti-2A party is ok with foreign nukes?! This is an administration of fools. https://t.co/H03B1VcDqS — Alaytheo (@Alaytheo) October 18, 2021

China unleashed a global pandemic on the world and is actively developing space nukes, but the Biden administration "welcomes" the competition? This is absolute lunacy. https://t.co/sJrW3LuIIq — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) October 18, 2021

"We welcome the competition from China's new space nuke that can circle the whole planet at hypersonic speed" is peak Biden administration. https://t.co/iC27mpzv9N — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 18, 2021

Create the next Biden admin talking point: China’s new space nukes… A) are actually a good thing. B) mean Biden’s foreign policy is working. C) is another reason why we have to pass Biden’s radical tax-and-spend agenda. https://t.co/OulnSDX3GV — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) October 18, 2021

When Trump (idiotically) complimented Putin, Dems/media insisted Trump was a secret Russian agent and that there were pee tapes. How do we explain this. — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) October 18, 2021

The only explanation for this is that Joe Biden and his administration are terrible and incompetent. Did we mention terrible? And incompetent?

This is a conceit that goes back to the Obama admin. Every time a foreign adversary confronts the US – sanctions busting, arms proliferation, hostage taking, etc. – they put on a show of being tough kids who refuse to get baited. The problem is they're letting the US get rolled. https://t.co/0ims5rglWW — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 18, 2021

We know how this story ends.

OMG… — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 18, 2021