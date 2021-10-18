Here’s a riddle for you:

Q: How can you tell if Jen Psaki is lying?

A: Her lips are moving.

We’re pretty sure you solved that riddle just fine on your own. But we figured that we’d try to lighten the mood a little bit so that you wouldn’t be completely pissed off by this clip:

WATCH: Jen Psaki says Biden “always fights for more [press] access.” Biden has asked world leaders to NOT take questions, hasn’t done an interview in 61 days, and hasn’t had a press conference in 95 days. pic.twitter.com/cWDmyoJWDf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2021

She must be wearing flame-retardant clothes, because we can’t explain how she doesn’t catch fire every time she stands at that podium.

For all of Donald Trump’s trashing of the press, he clearly wasn’t afraid of them. But when there’s a reporter around, Joe Biden can’t get out of the room fast enough.

Jen Psaki knows it. We know she knows it. And she evidently doesn’t care that we know, because she keeps lying to our faces, over and over again.

