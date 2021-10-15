In a recent interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Joe Rogan called out CNN for straight-up lying about him taking “horse dewormer.” CNN host Don Lemon subsequently decided that it would be a good idea for him to double down on sliming Rogan (with some help from Dr. Gupta, of course).

Of course, the last thing CNN and the rest of the MSM need right now is for people like Don Lemon to be digging their graves any deeper.

And they certainly don’t need this supercut from Grabien’s Tom Elliott featuring a litany of media luminaries and Real Journalists™ mocking Rogan over ivermectin:

SUPERCUT! Media mock @JoeRogan for claim they invented about horse pills pic.twitter.com/D5CuBEKgBw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 15, 2021

Holy hell.

This is amazing https://t.co/eopiMpsXX0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 15, 2021

Had not previously seen the stunning clip of @AndersonCooper reading from the teleprompter that Rogan “acknowledged taking the controversial treatment designed for animals.” That may be the most egregious lie of all of them… https://t.co/Hd9pj4c8FF — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 15, 2021

A slam dunk. Has CNN even addressed his point about a dishonest smear? Will they correct and apologize? If not, why not? https://t.co/fXldUQ6NOc — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) October 15, 2021

The media don’t just owe Joe Rogan an apology; they should be groveling before him and begging for him not to sue.

Hey @brianstelter, @CNN got any leftover settlement money left over after Nick Sandman’s law suit? https://t.co/Y87aEeMD2z — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 15, 2021

We’re not litigious types, but we’ll make exceptions for blatant and coordinated media malpractice campaigns.

Wow, how many times can @MSNBC and @CNN tell the same lie? As Mr. owl would say, "Let's find out…" https://t.co/cZygeH4rrr — Dr. Jim Sullivan (@DrJimSullivan1) October 15, 2021

The guy who created Ivermectin literally won a Nobel Prize in 2015, it was prescribed to Joe Rogan by a doctor, and these morons just created a fake narrative out of nowhere. Professional liars https://t.co/ia5f8enOFS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2021

There’s a certain irony here in that we live in a time of cancel culture, and not one of these blatantly lying “journalists” will be fired or even reprimanded… https://t.co/XtlLABG4cf — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 15, 2021

