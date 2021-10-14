As we told you, while interviewing CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Joe Rogan pretty much laid waste to CNN over the Real News™ network’s lie about him taking “horse dewormer” to treat COVID19.

Seriously, it was a bald-faced lie:

CNN and corporate media malpractice happens to be one of Glenn Greenwald’s many interests, so it was only a matter of time until he weighed in on Rogan and Gupta.

He did not disappoint:

Jim Acosta is one of CNN’s most eager little minions. And at CNN, that’s really saying something.

We’re guessing the latter. Just call it a hunch.

We know that Joe Rogan’s not a professional Real Journalist™ or anything, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have some valuable lessons to teach CNN.

