As we told you, while interviewing CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Joe Rogan pretty much laid waste to CNN over the Real News™ network’s lie about him taking “horse dewormer” to treat COVID19.

Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta why CNN lied about Joe taking horse dewormer. Whole pod is worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/uvPLwfINd7 — rr (@remingtonreid) October 13, 2021

Seriously, it was a bald-faced lie:

Here is the clip from Jim Acosta that Joe Rogan was referencing with Gupta.

was pic.twitter.com/MYph1HbtP9 https://t.co/Pv675VitGj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2021

CNN and corporate media malpractice happens to be one of Glenn Greenwald’s many interests, so it was only a matter of time until he weighed in on Rogan and Gupta.

He did not disappoint:

This is such an important exchange. CNN loves to herald itself as vital warriors against disinformation and lies, while vilifying independent voices like Joe Rogan as a plague on our discourse. Yet here, Rogan all but forces Sanjay Gupta to admit CNN lied about him *on purpose*. https://t.co/mrfjyuPA0v — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

Of course the usual media villains spread disinformation and unhinged conspiracy theories: QAnon boards, Facebook boomers, 4Chan teenagers. But corporate media outlets do exactly the same — as a model, on purpose — and it's far more damaging because their platform is bigger. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

Over the last 5 years, the most disinformation, lies and demented conspiracy theories — and the most damage done — have emanated from the corporate media outlets that sermonize most. And they're the most sinister, because they want to censor speech so only their lies are heard. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

This is not hyperbole: in the liberal sector of the corporate media — by far the largest and most dominant wing — lying and disinformation are not prohibited or even frowned up. It's encouraged and rewarded, as long as it's directed at the ideological enemies of their audience. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

People have caught on to the fact that the *least* trustworthy and honest sources of information are these corporate media outlets. After the frauds of the Iraq War & Russiagate, how could they not? These outlets see the same data we do showing this. https://t.co/6h8pXdzCvF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

This is why there is no higher priority for liberal corporate outlets – literally no higher priority – than inducing more and more internet censorship. They want to silence the independent voices documenting their lies, and eliminate all competitors to create a captive audience. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

That Rogan clip I posted above — from an anonymous small Twitter account — already has 1.8 million views. The real number is way higher since others also posted it. It's been years since CNN got anywhere close to 1.8 million watching their network. Therein lies the desperation. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

The least surprising aspect of all of this is that the first person CNN sent out to blatantly lie about Joe Rogan — a lie so undeniable that even CNN's own medical expert was forced to admit it shouldn't have been said — was liberal hero Jim @Acosta.https://t.co/tBwXkNsp4Z — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

Jim Acosta is one of CNN’s most eager little minions. And at CNN, that’s really saying something.

Now that CNN's own medical expert explicitly said what they broadcast about Rogan was false, will CNN retract it on air & apologize to their viewers & Rogan? Or will they ignore it as they and all outlets did with the @SchreckReports book proving they lied about the Biden emails? pic.twitter.com/n1lR22pxsI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

We’re guessing the latter. Just call it a hunch.

One last point: this Rogan clip shows why outlets like CNN and MSNBC stopped inviting on dissenters to their Russiagate tales. It's so much easier to lie when you have people on who nod their head at everything you say. It's much harder when you're confronted as Rogan did there. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

We know that Joe Rogan’s not a professional Real Journalist™ or anything, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have some valuable lessons to teach CNN.