As we told you earlier, The Verge reported today that Netflix suspended trans employee “Terra Fied” after she complained on Twitter about Dave Chappelle’s TERF-y comedy special “The Closer.”

Netflix suspends trans employee who tweeted about Dave Chappelle special https://t.co/BBtrKhwetF pic.twitter.com/GsZTPM3d5h — The Verge (@verge) October 11, 2021

What The Verge’s headline and tweet failed to note was that Ms. Fied reportedly wasn’t suspended over the tweets, but rather for trying to get into a meeting that she wasn’t invited to.

Nevertheless, the apparently false narrative is more than good enough for GLAAD, who have been very vocal in their opposition to Dave Chappelle’s highly problematic opinion that “gender is a fact” and that outfits like GLAAD actually do far more harm than good to society.

Netflix has a policy that content "designed to incite hate or violence" is not allowed on the platform, but we all know that anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that. 1/2 https://t.co/68qIAAeghl — GLAAD (@glaad) October 11, 2021

While @Netflix is home to groundbreaking LGBTQ stories, now is the time for Netflix execs to listen to LGBTQ employees, industry leaders, and audiences and commit to living up to their own standards. 2/2 — GLAAD (@glaad) October 11, 2021

Who is GLAAD to lecture anyone about standards? GLAAD thinks bullying people into submission for not toeing the far-Left social justice line is an acceptable and appropriate response to disagreement. Hell, it was GLAAD-style tactics that drove Chappelle’s friend, trans comedienne Daphne Dorman, to take her own life.

I’m confused. The headline seems misleading compared to the content of the article. One implies she was suspended for tweeting about the special, the other states that she was suspended for crashing a director meeting. The difference is pretty important. https://t.co/ybJF5LANLR — hermione 💗💜💙 (@hermionerxse) October 11, 2021

The difference is important. And GLAAD knows that acknowledging it will undermine their narrative. So they’re going to continue to act as though their cause is the righteous one.

For what it’s worth, as it stands for the time being, at least, it sounds like Netflix isn’t terribly concerned about how GLAAD feels about Dave Chappelle:

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also defended the comedian in a memo that was sent out on Friday and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. In the memo, Sarandos warned senior staff that “some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do.” “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. … As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom — even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful, like Cuties, 365 Days, 13 Reasons Why or My Unorthodox Life,” Sarandos wrote. “Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line,” he added. “I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.”

Tough break, GLAAD.

