Last week, trans Netflix employee “Terra Fied” went on a tear over Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special, “The Closer.”

I work at @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You're going to hear a lot of talk about "offense". We are not offended 🧵 — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Ms. Fied went so far as to effectively suggest that Netflix is condoning anti-trans hate crimes.

Promoting TERF ideology (which is what we did by giving it a platform yesterday) directly harms trans people, it is not some neutral act. This is not an argument with two sides. It is an argument with trans people who want to be alive and people who don't want us to be. — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

That’s BS, of course. Netflix was doing no such thing. Chappelle was doing no such thing.

But now, poor Terra Fied has been suspended for voicing her concerns and definitely not for any other reason whatsoever.

The Verge reports:

Netflix suspends trans employee who tweeted about Dave Chappelle special https://t.co/BBtrKhwetF pic.twitter.com/GsZTPM3d5h — The Verge (@verge) October 11, 2021

Wow. She got suspended over a tweet about Dave Chappelle’s special? That seems pretty harsh.

Netflix go to hell https://t.co/sk0QMPOONE — Emily GorCIAnski (@EmilyGorcenski) October 11, 2021

It certainly is wild. Unbelievable, even.

Of course, that could be because it’s not an honest headline:

Uh-oh, indeed:

Headline vs article pic.twitter.com/GpkPx1tBWu — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 11, 2021

they’re spreading disinformation at this point. pic.twitter.com/xuvNAyWOna — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 11, 2021

Alluding to that little detail in their headline in any way would not have prompted the right amount of outrage, though. And outrage is paramount.

There must always be outrage.

So the real outcome of “cancel culture” are trans workers losing their income on national coming out day https://t.co/LFj5FO3fm9 — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) October 11, 2021

I don't want to hear anyone talk about cancel culture coming for the millionaire comedian from someone who doesn't get pissed off about this. https://t.co/X6J6C0W5s8 — Ant 🎃All Hallows Eve💀 (@AGramuglia) October 11, 2021

Powerful and chilling report that underlines how “cancel culture” panic at large is about people with massive platforms being able to face zero consequences while those who dare speak out / challenge it are the ones who face the most difficulty. What a mess https://t.co/LicqZJAAgK — Conor Behan (@ItsConorBehan) October 11, 2021

where are the people who always complain about "cancel culture" now? — Tranny Phantom (@SnortingEstrace) October 11, 2021

We’re still here; we just understand the difference between cancel culture and outrage culture. It’s easy if you try.