Maybe NBC News had to resort to manufacturing outrage over Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special in which he callously stated that “gender is a fact” and defended alleged TERF J.K. Rowling, but NPR’s outrage is very, very real:

In his new Netflix special, Dave Chappelle tries — and often fails — to justify button-pushing jokes about gay people, trans people, and feminists, writes NPR critic Eric Deggans.https://t.co/gG1zFMv2eM — NPR (@NPR) October 6, 2021

And don’t even get GLAAD started on it:

Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree. https://t.co/yOIyT54819 — GLAAD (@glaad) October 6, 2021

Yes, that is literally Dave Chappelle’s entire raison d’être: whipping up hatred of the LGBTQ community. You really nailed it, GLAAD.

They’re so predictable.

There’s no way any of the people complaining about the special actually watched it. It was brilliant. https://t.co/AxTdo4Hqjs — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 7, 2021

Absolutely no one behind this tweet has seen even a second of his new special https://t.co/zc6vRQBENr — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 7, 2021

Y’all didn’t watch til the end did ya? — Fungus (@enasnieyez16) October 6, 2021

Watch it? Why would they? Watching the whole thing before railing against it? Where’s the fun in that?

You think they watched any of it? I don't think they even turned it on. People are so quick to judge things they won't even watch. — Barry Schuler (@barryschuler) October 7, 2021

Have you actually watched the special. I’m sure it is politically inconvenient to formulate an opinion based on actual experience but it needs to become a necessity. #davechapelle #thecloser — elijAH starr (@elijahstarr) October 7, 2021

You can tell they didn't watch it.He 100% nailed it on the head what they would do and say.Genius. — ……..! (@virusproduction) October 7, 2021

And that’s ultimately what scares the crap out of GLAAD. Dave Chappelle has them pegged.

You didn’t actually watch the special did you? It’s more tragic what happened to Daphne — G. Lane Hillman (@G_LaneHillman) October 7, 2021

More:

And, as he began to close the show out, Chappelle launched into a story about his friend and fellow comedian, Daphne Dorman—a transgender woman he’d struck up a friendship with after bonding over their shared humor and their ability to have an open conversation about identity. He had previously referred to their friendship in his 2019 Netflix special Sticks & Stones , and credited Dorman for defending him against similar admonishment after some of his jokes in the set were labeled transphobic . Sticks & Stones The crowd let out a slight gasp when Chappelle stated that Dorman had taken her own life in October 2019, a few weeks after sticking up for him online. “I don’t know what the trans community did for her,” Chappelle said, “but I don’t care, because I feel like she wasn’t their tribe. She was mine. She was a comedian in her soul.”

She was hounded and bullied till she committed suicide, that hurt! Who doesn’t anyone ever point out that part? Perhaps cause it doesn’t suit their argument — Agezzi (@AGEZZI) October 7, 2021

Dave Chappelle isn’t the problem here; radical LGBTQ “activists” are.