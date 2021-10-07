Maybe NBC News had to resort to manufacturing outrage over Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special in which he callously stated that “gender is a fact” and defended alleged TERF J.K. Rowling, but NPR’s outrage is very, very real:

And don’t even get GLAAD started on it:

Yes, that is literally Dave Chappelle’s entire raison d’être: whipping up hatred of the LGBTQ community. You really nailed it, GLAAD.

They’re so predictable.

Watch it? Why would they? Watching the whole thing before railing against it? Where’s the fun in that?

And that’s ultimately what scares the crap out of GLAAD. Dave Chappelle has them pegged.

More:

And, as he began to close the show out, Chappelle launched into a story about his friend and fellow comedian, Daphne Dorman—a transgender woman he’d struck up a friendship with after bonding over their shared humor and their ability to have an open conversation about identity.

He had previously referred to their friendship in his 2019 Netflix special Sticks & Stones, and credited Dorman for defending him against similar admonishment after some of his jokes in the set were labeled transphobic.

The crowd let out a slight gasp when Chappelle stated that Dorman had taken her own life in October 2019, a few weeks after sticking up for him online. “I don’t know what the trans community did for her,” Chappelle said, “but I don’t care, because I feel like she wasn’t their tribe. She was mine. She was a comedian in her soul.”

Dave Chappelle isn’t the problem here; radical LGBTQ “activists” are.

