We wouldn’t say we’re huge fans of Sen. Joe Manchin. He’s not the worst Democrat, but he’s still a Democrat who likes to spend other people’s money, albeit maybe not as much as many of his Democratic colleagues.

New column: "Joe Manchin, Phony Budget Hawk" https://t.co/URy1eDBPfp — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 1, 2021

His reluctance to get behind the $3.5 trillion has pissed off the Left, though. They’re pretty angry with him.

But Rolling Stone contributing editor Jeff Goodell may be the angriest of all:

"Unless Manchin changes his position dramatically, he will be remembered as the man who, when the moment of decision came, chose to condemn virtually every living creature on Earth to a hellish future of suffering, hardship, and death." – @jeffgoodell https://t.co/E1GBLj4COH — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 1, 2021

That’s how Goodell’s piece starts out. Here’s how it wraps up:

But Manchin himself is a man from the past. One of the tragedies here, not just for the people of West Virginia, but for the future of life on this planet, is that Manchin could have played this moment differently. With the leverage he has in the negotiations, he could have demanded massive investments in clean energy and social programs for West Virginia. He could have used it as a moment to ensure prosperity for his state and stability for our climate. He could have been a hero. Instead, he is a man out of time, selfish and sentimental and determined to take everyone down with him.

It’s also worth noting that Goodell favorably cites Chris Hayes’ ALL CAPS screaming about Joe Manchin. Because like Chris Hayes, Jeff Goodell is a Very Serious Person.

If they pass the $3.5 trillion bill, would people really say the world is good now — climate change is over? I imagine the apocalyptical rhetoric isn't helping the case. https://t.co/b9Jv9w4IVz — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 1, 2021

“Everything we don't like is murder.” https://t.co/GdwUvpTTCs — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 1, 2021

Wait. What are you guys claiming this legislation is going to do? Are you people insane? https://t.co/J4mhIOBGan — RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2021

this is a joke – right? — terrylockwood (@terrylockwood) October 1, 2021

An unintentional one.

Get this man a paper bag. — rando (@jrloom) October 1, 2021

That's a bit dramatic. — Hotep 悪い (@HotepWario) October 1, 2021

Just a tad hyperbolic. — mog1717 (@mog1717) October 1, 2021

I mean there is hyperbole and then there is this…we need a new word to define whatever this is because hyperbole ain’t gonna cut it — Brian Harbach (@HarbachCFB) October 1, 2021

Tell me you're hysterically unhinged without telling me. https://t.co/q4gsfLbh53 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 1, 2021