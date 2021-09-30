Yesterday evening, MSNBC host Chris Hayes calmly screamed into the Twitter void that it’s not a BRUTAL FISCAL REALITY that we face, but rather the BRUTAL REALITY of climate change.

THERE IS NO BRUTAL FISCAL REALITY THE NATION FACES; IT IS ENTIRELY MADE UP! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 29, 2021

ON THE OTHER HAND THE EARTH IS GOING TO WARM PAST THE THRESHOLD ITS EVER REACHED WHILE SUPPORTING HUMAN LIFE SO THATS KIND OF A BRUTAL REALITY WE FACE https://t.co/UTKESku1Ef — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 29, 2021

It took him close to an hour, but he eventually calmed down and realized that he could still say things that are just as stupid without having to resort to ALL CAPS:

I’d go further and argue not only is debt not bad, it’s actually in current circumstances *affirmatively good.* As the world’s reserve currency, have a moral obligation to do what we can to help power a global economic recovery from Covid and lead the way on climate investment. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 29, 2021

Yep. Still stupid.

This is not a serious person. https://t.co/Ruq8n6E9UV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 30, 2021

Has Chris Hayes ever been a serious person?

Wow y’all are on straight crack https://t.co/EP3t311IMm — LöDûv 🔫🌺🍀🏥 (@BonaFideLoDuv) September 30, 2021

That would certainly explain a few things.

It's the dose that makes the poison. https://t.co/N5O2OkhNVD — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 30, 2021

War is peace. Slavery is freedom. Liabilities are assets. https://t.co/Easc3qEx6m — Quadrivial Pursuit (@vivadate) September 30, 2021

You sound like a 1950s cigarette add. “I’d argue not only is smoking not bad, but it’s refreshing for the lungs.” https://t.co/MPeHPYOsX6 — Mikehouse Caucus🌵 (@Mikehouse_cb) September 30, 2021

Not only is unsustainably accumulating debt *affirmatively good,* literally torching money can help keep us warm in the winter, helping create another source of renewable green energy https://t.co/LwO928h8Xp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021