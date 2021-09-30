Yesterday evening, MSNBC host Chris Hayes calmly screamed into the Twitter void that it’s not a BRUTAL FISCAL REALITY that we face, but rather the BRUTAL REALITY of climate change.

It took him close to an hour, but he eventually calmed down and realized that he could still say things that are just as stupid without having to resort to ALL CAPS:

Yep. Still stupid.

Has Chris Hayes ever been a serious person?

That would certainly explain a few things.

